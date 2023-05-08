Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

An aid for the little ones (and parents), thanks to the universal language of the cartoon, to not fear doctors and clinics and face visits, withdrawals and other medical procedures without anxiety

“Dad, I’m afraid of the doctor.” “Mom, I don’t want to go to the hospital.” «But why do I have to take that exam? I don’t want to be brave all the time!”. Many children I am intimidated when they have to undergo examinations, blood draws and other medical procedures. The parents have the tasknot easy, to help their children to face these experiences serenely. But how can we help them understand that they don’t have to fear doctors, exams, clinics and hospitals? Talking to the little ones with the universal language of cartoons. The short film «Biwy and the doctors», created in collaboration with Racoon Studio and with the advice of psychologists.

Why trust doctors Eric and Sarah, i young protagonists of

cartoon set in the hospital, they do not suffer from any of the rare syndromes handled by the two associations but they simply are worry about their respective doctor visits. To reassure them is a talking butterfly, Biwy, who joins them in the waiting room and then guides them in a fantasy world, explaining to the two little friends that they can trust doctors because they have studied medicine to treat patients and, in order to help them, they have to visit them or even use “strange machines” to do some tests. Federica Borgini, head of international relations of theMacrodactyly and Pros Italian Association (Aimp): «Our families associations, united by rare genetic syndromes characterized by overgrowth of one or more parts of the body, live common experiences: our children have a daily life made up of visits, exams, continuous meetings with pediatricians and specialists». This is how, from the confrontation between mothers, who met during webinars organized during the lockdown, the collaboration between the two associations to support their little ones was born. See also Sla, Massimelli (Pres. nat. Aisla): "Good news for the sick from new therapy and INPS"

Cartoon useful for all children “Many kids they feel anxiety, they are scared of doctors and sometimes this fear can condition them into becoming wary of unfamiliar adults – explains Borgini -. We wanted to give them, through the short film “Biwy and the doctors”, a simple but effective message: to make them understand that doctors are friends to trust because they are there to help little patients. In the cartoon there is no mention of the syndromes that our children suffer from because we believe it could be useful not only to children who have rare or chronic diseases but to everyone the others who are afraid of doctors and hospitals but have to gofor example, due to acute illness or a fall». Adds Monica Bertoletti, administrator of theBeckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome Italian Association (Aibws): «We would like the doctor is perceived as a positive person and not as “the one who takes the shot”. Furthermore, it is right that the little one is informed about what will happen to him during a sample, examination or visit, as well as being his right. An aware child who collaborates makes everything easier for us parents, for doctors, nurses and also for other strangers he meets ». See also One cigarette is enough to block the production of estrogen hormones in a woman's brain

Keep checking for a higher oncological risk With its magical touch, the talking butterfly, which has already been the protagonist of the cartoon “Biwy – sampling with a smile” made three years ago by the Aibws Association, involves the little ones by explaining to them what awaits them. «Children with Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome are exposed to increased cancer risk, especially in childhood; in particular, they can develop tumors involving internal organs, so they must undergo preventive checks every three months, including blood sampling, which some experience as a trauma – says Bertoletti -. It also happened to my daughter, now eighteen: she inspired the first cartoon with the butterfly, which explains the usefulness of blood samples and why you shouldn’t be afraid of needles, even if they can sometimes cause some minor discomfort. Some hospitals – Bertoletti reports again – they contacted us because they intend to project both videos in pediatric waiting rooms». Meanwhile, the cartoon, which lasts about two and a half minutes, can be seen on YouTube channels of the Associations. «Biwy and the doctors» has also been translated into English as a gift to the Associations friends of Aibws and Aimp abroad and to help other children face visits, controls, blood tests and doctors with more confidence and lightness.

What are overgrowth disorders? There Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, a rare genetic overgrowth disorder, can manifest itself with several clinical features, among others: macroglossia (enlargement of the tongue), overgrowth (gigantism), hemihypertrophy (one side of the body grows more than the other). Children may have an increased risk of cancer related to internal organs, such as Wilms’ tumor (kidney). The «Next» (acronym of Related Overgrowth Spectrum), overgrowth syndromes, are a group of rare conditions characterized by an asymmetrical overgrowth of one or more parts of the body; in the most serious cases they can be associated with mental retardation and other severe complications See also Vaccines: Rizzardini, "Vaccination path also interesting from a cultural point of view"

The format There is not only «Biwi and the doctors» but also «Biwy – withdrawal with a smile», the cartoon made about three years ago by the Aibws Association for help all children who are afraid of needles, pricks and withdrawals to overcome it. Other initiatives are in the pipeline. “We wanted the Biwy butterfly would become a format» explains Monica Bertoletti, administrator of the Association, who anticipates: «With the funds that we will be able to raise, we would also like to create a cartoon to help our children not be afraid to have ultrasound scans, carried out every three months due to the predisposition to the development of tumours. We then think of another short film about hospitalizations to be of support to the little ones who often have to face important hospitalizations and even surgical interventions. Explaining to children what will happen helps them to be less afraid and hesitant».