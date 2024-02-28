Current president wants to remain in office, but has little internal support; politician wants to use complaints against rival to postpone the dispute

The president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), said that there is the possibility of postponing the elections for the presidency of the national directory, scheduled for Thursday (28.Feb). According to the congressman, this would be possible due to the receipt of complaints against the party's vice president, Antonio Rueda.

Rueda is trying to take over Bivar's position and has been gaining support from big names, such as the governor of Goiás and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ronaldo Caiado. Bivar did not reveal what the allegations were about, only that the vice president used the acronym “to do business”.

União Brasil has split internally in recent days due to a fight between the 2 leaders. During the call, insults were exchanged, and members of the group accuse Bivar of having threatened Rueda's family.

In a meeting with journalists this Wednesday (Feb 27), Bivar said he did not know he was being recorded and did not deny having threatened the vice-president of União Brasil. He stated that there was swearing on both sides in a private conversation.

He also said that he had not spoken to Rueda personally for over a year, and that he did not expect this political rivalry from his former ally. He declared that the now adversary “I didn’t even have my own room” when it launched.

The internal rift spread after an audio of Bivar's conversation with Rueda was allegedly shared with party deputies. Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), leader of the party in the Chamber, reported the threats to around 20 congressmen from the party, according to the newspaper The globe.

Bivar stated that “you don’t know which side Elmar is on”What a “if he continues to have this dubious position, he will not receive support from the party to be the successor to the presidency of the Chamber”.

Finally, the party president said he sought explanations from Elmar, but did not receive a response after 5 phone calls and a message via WhatsApp.