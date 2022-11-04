With 59 deputies and 10 senators, the legend’s president claims to be open to an invitation “without physiology”

The president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), stated that the party can contribute to the government of the elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), provided that “within your principles” and “no physiology”.

The leader conditioned the eventual adhesion, either through support in Congress –where the party has 59 elected deputies and 10 senators– or participation with government positions, with the endorsement of the secretary general of União Brasil, ACM Netoand other party bodies.

Even so, Bivar transpired to the Power 360 his sympathy for the winner of the election to the Presidency of the Republic. “We have to recognize that the left was the bulwark in the defense of democracy and institutions”, he stated.

On a trip abroad, the president of União Brasil said that he will be in Brasília from next Tuesday (8.nov.2022). It could be an opportunity for meetings with Lula’s emissaries, who are already beginning to arrive in the federal capital to begin the transition of government.

As of now, Bivar declares that the party will not systematically oppose the elected government.

as showed the Power 360, União Brasil will be one of the faithful to balance Lula’s governance in Congress. Joining the party are the PSD, whose president, Gilberto Kassab, has already waved to the elected president, and the MDB.