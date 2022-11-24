União Brasil officialized support for the re-election of the PP deputy for the command of the House in 2023

The president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivarstated that the PT tends to support the reappointment of Arthur Lira (PP-AL) for the Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies in February 2023. This Wednesday (Nov.23.2022), the party endorsed the congressman’s re-election after talking to the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann🇧🇷

“The PT, in the conversation it had with me, the tendency is to support Arthur Lira”, the deputy told reporters. He, however, did not make it clear whether there will be a bloc to support the new PT government.

Although the PT has not officially positioned itself in the Chamber, the president-elect🇧🇷 Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvatold Lira that will not interfere in elections for the command of the House, in February 2023.

The PP deputy is an ally of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and campaigned for his re-election. Lira is one of the main names of the so-called Centrão. Without Lula’s support for a name for the presidency of the Chamber, the congressman from Alagoas has more chances of being re-elected.

Currently, there are no competitors for the post and Lira is the favorite in the dispute.

UNION SUPPORTS LIRA

When announcing support for the reelection of the congressman, Bivar stated that the country is experiencing a “sensitive moment🇧🇷

🇧🇷We trust in your impartiality, in your defense of our Legislative Power, our institutions and, consequently, the rule of law“, said.

In her speech, Lira thanked the support and affirmed that there is an understanding that it is necessary “strengthen” the Congress.

🇧🇷It will be a Parliament, I have no doubts about that, the balance point of what has been happening in Brazil and the issues that need to be addressed“, said.

Lira has already managed to anticipate the support of Republicans, Podemos and PSC.

União Brasil will have the 3rd largest bench in the Chamber as of the next legislature, with 59 deputies. The Brazil of Hope Federation, which brings together PT, PCdoB and PV, has 80 elected deputies.