The president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, confirmed the arrival of the so-called third way party and the maintenance of its own candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. União left the alliance previously negotiated with MDB, PSDB and Cidadania, which announced their intention to launch a single candidate for the Planalto. The decision represents yet another factor that undermines the unity of the third way in the elections.

The Planalto Palace threatened to withdraw the positions sponsored by party members if União Brasil supported the third way. Officially, Luciano Bivar justified the decision by claiming that there was no unity in the group of parties that discussed an electoral agreement.

“We waited until the last moment to see if we formed a coalition with other parties, however, the other parties did not have the same unity that União Brasil has,” said Bivar, in a video released by the press office at 9:20 pm this Wednesday, 4, cited as the “D-Day” for the definition.

Bivar launched its own pre-candidacy for the Planalto. “I refuse to accept the extremes that are set there,” she said. The support of the party, owner of almost R$ 1 billion in funds from the party fund and the electoral fund this year, is still sought by other presidential candidates. Ciro Gomes (PDT), for example, wants to close an alliance with the acronym and admits to offering Bivar the vice seat on the ticket.

