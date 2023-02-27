Immunizer improves immunity against the virus of the original strain and against the omicron variant

The Ministry of Health begins to apply this Monday (27.Feb.2023), throughout the country, the bivalent vaccine against covid-19. According to the organ, the immunizer improves immunity against the virus of the original strain and also against the omicron variant. Furthermore, it has a safety and efficacy profile similar to that of monovalent vaccines.

Initially, the vaccine will be applied only to risk groups. According to the division announced by the ministry, immunization will be carried out in phase 1 in people over 70 years old, immunocompromised, indigenous, riverside and quilombola people. In phase 2, in people aged 60 to 69 years and, in phase 3, in pregnant and postpartum women. Phase 4 is intended for healthcare professionals.

In Brazil, two bivalent vaccines, both produced by the Pfizer laboratory, received authorization from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for emergency use. They are indicated as a single booster dose for children and adults, after 2 months of completion of the primary vaccination schedule, or as the last booster dose.

The ministry reinforced that monovalent vaccines against covid-19 are still available to the general population. They are classified ashighly effective against disease”, ensuring a high degree of immunity and avoiding mild, severe cases and deaths from the disease.

“The application of the bivalent does not mean that the monovalent vaccines do not continue to protect”, said the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Juarez Cunha. “They continue to protect, even for the omicron variant, but, of course, with the possibility of a vaccine designed more specifically for the circulating variant, the tendency is for us to have a better response.”

With information from Brazil Agency.