The capital of São Paulo begins to apply the bivalent Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people, over 70 years old, this Monday, 27. The immunizer also protects against subvariants of the Ômicron strain of the virus. People over 12 years of age with immunosuppression, indigenous people, residents of long-stay institutions and employees of these institutions can also be immunized.

According to the City of São Paulo, people from priority groups who have completed the basic vaccination schedule or who have already received one or two booster doses will be vaccinated.

The four-month interval from the most recent dose must be adhered to to receive the bivalent dose.

On Thursday, the 23rd, the municipality received a total of 542,652 doses of immunization for this new phase of the national immunization campaign.

Vaccination against covid-19 takes place at Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturdays, at AMAs/UBSs integrated, also from 7 am to 7 pm.

If there are remaining doses of the bivalent vaccine close to the end of daily activities in the health units, elderly people over 60 years old can take the immunizer, provided they are residents of the UBS region. To pre-register, proof of address is required.

After completing the immunization of the first priority group, the elderly aged 60 to 69 years should be vaccinated.

The third group will be pregnant and puerperal women, and then health professionals will receive the bivalent vaccine.

Vaccination balance in São Paulo

The most recent immunization data indicate that municipal management applied 37,401,959 doses of the vaccine against covid-19. Among adults, vaccination coverage is 110.9% for the first dose, 107.9% for the second dose (the rate can be above 100% with the application of the vaccine to people who do not live in the city), 86, 5% for the first booster dose and 50.8% for the second booster dose.

Among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, vaccination coverage is 117.2% for the first dose, 108.4% for the second and 60% for the first booster dose.

In children aged 5 to 11 years, vaccination coverage is 100.5% for the first dose, 84.4% for the second and 4.1% for the booster dose.

In children aged 3 and 4 years, vaccination coverage is 62.2% for the first dose and 32.5% for the second.

In children aged 6 months to 2 years, 11 months and 29 days, vaccination coverage is 17.4% for the first dose and 4.3% for the second.