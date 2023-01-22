Bitzlato Crypto Exchange is a well-known cryptocurrency platform, too bad it was for “trafficking” currencies (not just crypto…).

On Wednesday the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced the arrest of Anatoly Legkodymov (alias Gandalf and Tolik), the co-founder of cryptocurrency platform Bitzlato Crypto Exchang registered in Hong Kong simply as “Bitzlato”, on charges of processing $700 million in illicit funds.

The 40-year-old Russian citizen arrested in Miami was charged in a US federal court with “operating a money transfer business that transported and transmitted illicit funds and did not meet warranties [in tema di] US regulations, including anti-money laundering requirements “, has said the DoJ.

What is the future of the owner (or ex) of Bitzlato Crypto Exchange?

According to court documents, Bitzlato Crypto Exchange is said to have advertised itself as a virtual currency exchange with minimal identification requirements for its users, breaking rules that require customer scrutiny.

This lack of enforcement of the know your customer (KYC) led the service to become a “haven for criminal proceeds” and thereby facilitate more than $700 million worth of transactions on the Hydra darknet market before its closure by law enforcement in April 2022, the complaint said.

“Defendant helped run a cryptocurrency exchange that failed to implement anti-money laundering safeguards and allowed criminals to profit from their wrongdoing, including ransomware and drug traffickingAssistant Attorney General Polite said.

Furthermore, Legkodymov (owner as said of Bitzlato Crypto Exchange) and other top executives were accused of turning a blind eye to other illicit activities taking place on the platform despite being aware that its users were “known to be scammers” and had registered accounts using stolen identification documents.

“An internal spreadsheet saved in Bitzlato’s shared management folder encompassed the company’s view of itself: ‘Pros: No KYC… Cons: Dirty money…’“, the DoJ said regarding the Bitzlato Crypto Exchange case.

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). he described Bitzlato Crypto Exchange as a “a major source for money laundering” which allowed ransomware perpetrators to launder ill-gotten gains.

The future of the Bitzlato Crypto Exchange platform, however?

Coinciding with the arrest, the digital infrastructure of the Bitzlato Crypto Exchange was seized and dismantled by the authorities of France, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus as part of an international exercise led by Europol.

“As stated, Bitzlato [Bitzlato Crypto Exchange] sold himself to criminals as a cryptocurrency exchange without question and as a result took hundreds of millions of dollars in depositssaid US Attorney Breon Peace.

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, in February 2022, has revealed that Bitzlato “received $206 million from darknet markets, $224.5 million from scams and $9 million from enforcers [di] ransomware“.

After the Russian-Ukrainian war last year, the high-risk exchange is emerged also as a “collection target” for Project Terricon, a terrorist group soliciting the donation of cryptocurrency to support militia companies in the Donbas region, the company disclosed.

It is estimated that Bitzlato received a total of $2.5 billion in cryptocurrencies between 2019 and 2023, 53% of which came from illegal and often risky sources.

“If cybercriminals are unable to reliably convert the cryptocurrency generated by their activities into cash, the incentives to commit such crimes plummet“, has declared Chainalysis, adding that the removal “represents another outage of a key money laundering service“.

Developments come a week after Europol has dismantled a network of call centers in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Germany and Serbia to induce victims to invest large sums of money in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemesincurring losses of millions of US dollars.