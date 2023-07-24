The PP recovers its position as the first political force in the Region of Murcia with the 4 seats won in the general elections of 23-J, in a bittersweet night for the Murcian party due to the unproductive national results. A victory in the Region that revalidates their electoral victory two months ago in the regional and municipal elections and that returns to the popular their decades-long hegemony in the Community, interrupted four years ago. The regional PP has advanced Vox through the central lane, which prevailed in the 2019 general elections and in these elections it has lowered its support to only two deputies; and the PSOE, which remains with its three representatives in the Lower House. However, the popular ones had higher expectations and aspired to a fifth deputy, which detracts from the joy of victory.

The feelings of the popular dome were good at the start of the day, but the spirit was declining due to the contrast between the results in the Region and those of the entire country. The first ballots that lowered the national results of the PP with respect to expectations were received at the headquarters of the election night, installed in the Rincón de Pepe Hotel, with disappointment. As the count progressed, restlessness and discouragement grew.

The head of the PP list, Luis Alberto Marín, arrived at the electoral headquarters early in the afternoon; the counselor Conchita Ruiz Caballero, and the regional deputy Carmen Conesa. “There are contradictory data, we do not finish seeing it clearly,” they agreed. Acting counselor Juan María Vázquez remained calm regarding the results in the Region; and the President, Marcos Ortuño, also grimaced as the scrutiny progressed to desolation, when he verified that the sum that would allow Feijóo to govern was already impossible. Until it was clear, as Enrique Ujaldón admitted bluntly, that the chances of Pedro Sánchez being president are high. The faces of the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta; and the popular spokesperson Miriam Guardiola, who is left without a seat, were eloquent.

After the blow of Vox in the last generals of 2019, when the regional PP was left out of the popular rush of the entire country, the people of Murcia were sadly satisfied with the second electoral victory of López Miras.

The regional president assessed before two hundred militants that “the majority of Spaniards have said that they want the president to be Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The PP has won the elections in Spain»; In addition, he considers that the result could have been better «if the center-right vote had not been divided. What we ask after this result is that his investiture and the governance of Spain be allowed. That it does not depend on those who want to break Spain. Regarding the results in the Region, he congratulated himself because «the elections have been won by the PP forcefully, clearly and resoundingly. It was the third best result of any match in all of Spain.”

«We ask for the investiture of Feijóo and the governance of Spain. That it does not depend on those who want to break Spain »

The disagreement with Vox that has caused the blockade of the investiture of the popular candidate in Murcia, still pending, does not seem to have taken its toll on the PP. But it is clear that the results of the elections will have a decisive influence on the negotiations to reach the agreement. The electoral corrective could make Vox recapitulate and propose a reduction in its initial demands, which go through the vice-presidency of the regional government and the departments of Agriculture and Livestock and Family, although the PP did not trust this thesis and admitted that there has been no progress.

López Miras has referred to this when highlighting that “the party that is blocking the Region of Murcia and the one that has led us to an electoral repetition has gone from being the first to the third force and the Murcians have taken good note. This should make them return to the path of normality », he said in a clear allusion to Vox.

The scrutiny, which gives the PP 116,247 more votes than in 2019 in the Region, thus grants deputy minutes to Luis Alberto Marín, Isabel Borrego Cortés, Violante Tomás, who would change the Senate for the Lower House; and Juan Luis Pedreño, PP deputy in the Regional Assembly between 2015 and 2019. They also win three senators.