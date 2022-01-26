Eagle beaten at home by Andorra: so far he has only won one match in the cup. Bursaspor-Venice postponed due to snow in Turkey

Nothing to do, Trento in Eurocup just can’t get into gear. With tonight’s defeat against Andorra, the lost games rise to ten, compared to a single victory. Almost two thirds of the elimination round, the passage of the round – although mathematically still possible – seems a mirage. Without Caroline and Forray, Dolomiti Energia remained in the game for only one quarter before falling under the blows of the opponents, limiting the passive in the final. Venice did not leave due to snow problems in Turkey: the match against Bursaspor has been postponed.

The break in the second quarter – The good approach of Flaccadori and Reynolds leads Trento ahead at the start of the race (9-5). The rhythms are high but the shooting accuracy is not as good. Andorra took advantage of it, recovering with the son of art Nakic and moving forward with Hannah’s triple, before Flaccadori’s free throws who close a poor first quarter of points in a tie (15-15). The game comes alive in the second period but for L’Aquila it is not good. The Iberians touch +5 with a triple from Pauli that pushes Molin to call timeout. After the midnight triple the guests go wild and touch a +11 lead thanks to Miller-Mc Intyre and the former Cremona, Milan and Brescia Crawford (23-34). Trento manages to mend a bit, but at the interval he is down by ten (31-41). See also Barcelona players who end their contract in 2022

The final recovery – The gap widens upon returning from the changing rooms. Andorra, with a completely different air, is lethal with the triples that also project it on +25 (40-65). Trento sees the basket with a dropper and seems to be pulling the oars in the boat, with Midnight and Bradford making the passive less heavy in view of the last ten minutes of play (50-65 at the end of the third quarter). L’Aquila does not stop fighting but the difficulty in finding points continues. Shorten to -9 (69-78), but fails to avoid the tenth European defeat.

Trento: Saunders 13, Midnight and Reynolds 12, Bradford 11

Andorra: Crawford 15, Hannah 12, Llovet 10

