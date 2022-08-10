Even before the asylum crisis, Mayor Jaap Velema van Westerwolde felt like the captain of the Titanic. While he saw the registration center in his Ter Apel go from busy to full to packed, he had been warning from the bridge for a year about the rapidly approaching ice floe. And now, now the ship is on top of it. Asylum seekers have been sleeping outside for months now, on the grass. Sometimes in a tent, sometimes under a blanket.