When everything goes wrong

Nightmare weekend for the Williams in Holland, landed in Zandvoort from the summer break with several new to the car which, in one way or another, have not been fully exploited. From the violent Logan Sargeant Accident during FP3 (with the future of the American driver increasingly in the balance) at Alex Albon disqualification after qualifying for the irregular surface of his FW46, not counting the placing out of the points zone for both drivers in the race, with Alpine slightly further behind in the Constructors’ standings due to Gasly’s 9th place.

Weekend of regrets

Williams, who had therefore arrived in Holland with completely different plans, which instead have been completely overturned: “It was tough – he explained Albon, 14° – being out of position at the start unfortunately meant we didn’t have the pure pace to fight in the midfield. If we had started from where we should have, that is from ninth place, it would have been possible for this circuit, but that’s the way things are. Unfortunately, Our rivals in the league are the ones who have benefited the most from itwhich is a bit of a double whammy. We tried a few different things with our strategy, but we were covered by other cars in front of us trying to help their teammate, so it’s a bit unfortunate. On the plus side, the update worked and the car is strong, so we’ll take this difficult weekend and try to focus on Monza.”

Last race in Williams?

16° Logan Sargeantwith the following words seriously at risk of being his last as a Williams driver, given Team Principal James Vowles’ interest in replacing the #2 with other drivers, with Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson among the main candidates: “First of all, a big thank you to everyone for getting the car ready for the race, it’s very much appreciated from me as I know how much work goes into it. However, I was lacking a bit of pace. We tried to make the one-stop work, which was difficult with a lot of defending and blue flags to deal with, but it was always going to be difficult from the starting line.”