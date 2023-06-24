A little Setterosa, a lot of Spain. The first hurdle in the World Cup Final Eight proves to be too tough and the Azzurri are out of the medal zone. In Long Beach, a great defense is the key for the European champions and vice-champions of the world, who after a balanced first quarter (2-2) extend decisively. In the central times the break of 8-3 which closes the contest, up to the final 12-5. Unleashed Ruiz (poker), Italy also pays the bad percentage in numerical superiority (3 out of 14) which frustrates the generous work of the center forwards.

SUPER HUNGARY

—

Shadows and few lights for Carlo Silipo: “We knew it would be tough, yet we approached the match well. Then some oversights caused us to lose contact and the girls became separated. We have to dispose of the workloads of the last few weeks well, it was an intense preparation” observes the coach. In April, in the first phase in Rotterdam, we won 13-9 against the same opponents. So now we have to go back to the water for minor placements, trusting that between now and mid-July there will be the necessary growth for the Fukuoka World Championships. At midnight the semifinal for fifth place, against New Zealand overwhelmed 15-5 by the Netherlands. The United States also overflowed against Israel (16-6), but keeping some energy for the semifinal. The clear 20-13 with which Hungary defeats Greece is surprising.