A Ukrainian soldier stands in front of a dugout in the front-line city in the Kharkiv region. © Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Ukraine is under pressure and cracks are appearing in its leadership. This can have bitter consequences.

Kiev/Berlin – The Ukrainian attempt at a counteroffensive deep into Russian-occupied territory has failed for the time being. A militarily important breakthrough to the Sea of ​​Azov – across the land corridor to the Crimean peninsula conquered by Kremlin troops – seems a long way off.

A good 21 months after the Russian invasion, helplessness and nervousness are spreading in Kiev, while Western aid is dwindling. Ukraine lacks weapons, ammunition, money and, in the foreseeable future, soldiers.

Is the West’s declared strategy of enabling Ukraine to defend and reconquer its territories, or at least to allow it to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength, still working? “We have to be prepared for the long haul,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recently in Berlin.

The course of the war cannot be predicted, but “events around a negotiating table are inextricably linked to the situation on the battlefield.” Russian President Vladimir Putin must realize that he cannot win on the battlefield.

A stalemate?

However, Putin is far from suffering a serious defeat – after the military disgrace in the first months of his war of aggression. After the previous year’s successes at Kiev, Kharkiv and Kherson, Kiev’s commander-in-chief Valeriy Zalushnyj said a year ago in the British “Economist”: “I need 300 tanks, 600 to 700 infantry fighting vehicles, 500 howitzers. Then it is completely realistic to go back to the lines of February 23rd.”

At the beginning of the month he told the magazine: “There will most likely not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough.” There is now talk of a stalemate in a trench warfare, similar to the First World War.

The Ukrainian advance was bogged down by dense minefields and Russian artillery fire. Saluschnyj reported the recapture of the village of Robotyne in the south just in time for Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24th. Since then, however, there has been hardly any movement there and the town of Tokmak, which was important for the advance, is still a good 20 kilometers away in Russian hands.

Ukrainian soldiers angry

Meanwhile, soldiers are voicing their anger in the Ukrainian press. Company commander Mykola Melnyk, who was trained in Germany, told the Internet portal censor.net: “The entire plan of the big counteroffensive was based on simple things: the Muscovites/Russians see the Bradley, Leopard and run away. That’s it.”

His newly formed 47th Brigade was supposed to take Robotyne on the first day of operations. Instead, it took the Ukrainian troops a good two and a half months. To this day the front runs not far from the ruins of the village.

During the first attack, Melnyk lost his left leg when he stepped on a mine. “Every ten meters there was an explosion, explosion, explosion. The sky turned black from this. “I’ve never even seen anything like that in films,” says the 38-year-old, describing the day he was injured. A lawyer in civilian life, he now hopes to be able to walk again with the help of a prosthesis.

The current situation

In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops put the Ukrainian army under massive pressure. In the destroyed industrial city of Avdiivka, Ukrainian soldiers are threatened with encirclement. In the Kharkiv region, the front has dangerously approached the city of Kupyansk.

A daring Ukrainian advance in the Kherson region across the Dnipro River ties up Russian troops, but the Ukrainians are under constant Russian bombardment with treacherous Russian glide bombs and artillery shells – with high losses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky now wants to expand shelters and fortifications along all sectors of the front.

Expert: Continue to support Ukraine

The German military expert and Ukraine expert Nico Lange cannot see any “stalemate” in the situation and describes the situation as dynamic. “What we will experience also depends on how we continue to support Ukraine,” he told dpa.

“Putin also has very significant military problems – we should quickly help Ukraine to confront him in Ukraine now and not give him time to recover, reorganize and rebuild. This would only make the problem bigger, longer and more expensive for us too.”

According to calculations by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Datsenko, the peak of Western arms deliveries was in January/February. Since then, supplies have ebbed. While Russia can bring an average of 200 new or modernized armored vehicles to the front every month, on the Ukrainian side there are only around 60. When it comes to artillery pieces, Kiev receives a twelfth of the Russian amount. And supported by North Korea and Iran, Russian artillery has more than twice as many shells.

High losses

Ukrainian soldiers complain about increasing Russian superiority in surveillance and attack drones near the front. Russian jamming signals sometimes prevent the use of Western precision weapons. When it comes to Ukrainian air defense, everything depends on Western supplies.

The higher number of injured and killed Russian soldiers may not be decisive either. Western observers assume that the Russian army has already lost more than 120,000 dead, while the Ukrainian military has suffered over 70,000 casualties. But the Russian mobilization also seems to be significantly more effective.

The average age of Ukrainian soldiers is now said to be in the mid-40s, and in some brigades it is even in the mid-50s. Despite calls from Saluzhny and others, the government continues to shy away from drafting 18- to 27-year-olds.

Tensions in politics

At least Zelensky now promised the military a reform of the draft laws. The announcement of the reform is seen as a concession to the soldiers, who have largely been deployed at the front without being relieved since the Russian war of aggression began around 21 months ago.

Dissatisfaction with the course of the war also leads to tensions in politics. The president refuses to publicly admit that the counteroffensive has failed. After his interview, he clearly rebuked Salushnyj and warned the commanders against political ambitions.

It was only on Wednesday that Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) was asked in the Bundestag whether he considered the situation for Ukraine to be as dangerous as military chief Saluschnyj. “Who would I be to question the assessment of the leading general of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “In fact, we are witnessing a war that has many characteristics of a war of attrition and positional warfare, which is at the same time being waged in a massively hybrid manner, also in other ways, as we know,” he says. He doesn’t allow himself to make a prediction. dpa