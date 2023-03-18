Home page World

Easter will probably fall through the cracks this year. The weather forecast points to a wet and cold April, at least initially. It only gets nicer in the second half of April.

Munich – April 9th ​​is Easter – about a month left. But it is already possible to foresee what the weather in Germany could look like around the holidays.

Trough weather patterns are said to be very likely due to turbulence in the polar vortex, writes Weather Forecast-Weather Forecast.de. As the sun rises higher, the land masses are heated more: This should give the conditions for a turbulent weather character in April.

Weather at Easter 2023 in Germany: Turbulence in the polar vortex causes trough weather conditions

The fact that April is a changeable weather month is not just an old farmer’s saying. From frost to plus 18 degrees Celsius, the weather in Germany should be varied again this April. The start of the month should therefore be wet and cold, and snow showers can also reach lower altitudes according to the weather forecast. For Easter, that probably means: For many families, the festival will take place indoors when the temperatures are freezing and cold. The values ​​​​will probably reach between zero and eight degrees, but at best ten degrees. Weather2.com writes at least 14 degrees.

Weather in Germany: No improvement in sight for Easter – it only gets milder from April 14th to 21st

This is confirmed by the latest weather model forecasts. The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) sees above-average precipitation in March and average in April. According to the US Weather Service National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) it is supposed to be slightly too wet in spring in some regions in central and eastern Germany.

Only from April 14th to 21st there is noisy Weather Forecast-Weather Forecast.com therefore an increased probability of high-pressure weather conditions. Then there are ten to 15 degrees in the weather in Germany, locally even 20 degrees. After that it will be turbulent and changeable again until the weather returns to normal on April 26th. Then the thermometer can even rise to 20 to 25 degrees – early summer, i.e. at the end of April. For Easter 2023, however, these friendly prospects will probably not help: we have to be prepared for bad weather for the festival. (cgsc)

