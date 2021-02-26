“Hard but fair” was all about vacation after the corona lockdown. The discussion was overshadowed by a glitch. The ARD has now commented on this.

At “Hart aber fair”, the moderator Frank Plasberg and his guests discussed vacation after the corona lockdown.

Extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner should also give his opinion on the subject.

But that didn’t happen because of a breakdown. The ARD reacted in the meantime.

Update from February 24, 2021, 3:54 p.m .: Frank Plasberg had a lot of patience in the last “Hard but fair” broadcast. The moderator not only wanted to ask his studio guests about the coronavirus and vacation, Reinhold Messner was also supposed to express his opinion.

The extreme mountaineer was not in the studio, but from Bolzano in South Tyrol. And that turned out to be a problem. The technology just didn’t want to play along. It started with sound problems that continued. In the end, viewers only saw a still picture of Messner – without sound.

Breakdown in “Hard but fair”: broadcaster ARD expresses itself

Plasberg initially joked and asked for patience, the conversation partner would be heard shortly. But after 20 minutes the director pointed out that it wouldn’t work after all. The screen with Messner’s portrait on it was removed. The presenter announced that he would be brought to the show another time.

What was the reason for the technical breakdown was unclear even a day later. The ARD * commented on the news portal on behalf of the “hard but fair” editorial team watson opposite: “We are working on the error analysis. Apparently there were several problems with the cable routes on the way between Berlin and Bolzano. “

“Hard but fair”: Moderator Frank Plasberg knew of technical problems

Apparently the problem existed before the broadcast. This also explains Plasberg’s words “it will be difficult, but entertaining.” As the editorial team further explained, it was noticed shortly before the start. However, it was no longer possible to repair the line.

When Messner will be seen in “Hart aber fair” has not yet been determined. “We have not yet made any further agreements with Mr. Messner,” it said watson.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed with:

Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) – Mayor of Bremen, switched on

Mayor of Bremen, switched on Corinna Pietsch – Virologist at the University Hospital Leipzig

Virologist at the University Hospital Leipzig Norbert Fiebig – President of the German Travel Association DRV

President of the German Travel Association DRV Reinhold Messner – Extreme mountaineer, switched on

Extreme mountaineer, switched on Andrea Zschocher – Journalist

Journalist Manuel Andrack – Travel book author

Even the moderator Frank Plasberg thinks that a talk on the topic of “Endless lockdown – is now the time to plan your vacation anyway?” Is really “crazy” in public broadcasting. To be on the safe side, he already excuses his show: “Talking about it doesn’t do any harm…” The survey at the beginning of the show is intended to make it clear that Plasberg’s current irritating topic also speaks to many people from the soul. When asked what they would do first after the lockdown, the answer from the respondents was: “Vacation!”

“You made a mistake,” Plasberg announced his first talk guest. Journalist Andrea Zschocher checked the social media shortly before the broadcast and discovered new hate comments. Reason for the storm on the Internet: Zschocher has been stuck with his husband and three children on 80 square meters for 68 days and had announced that he would travel with her family during the summer holidays – to a lonely mountain hut. In times of Corona, that’s enough to kindle people’s anger. “I just want to be alone for a while”, Zschocher justifies her decision almost pleadingly. And later, almost ruefully, she added: She set it up so that she could cancel without any problems.

Association President Norbert Fiebig defends the travel industry: Don’t always talk about everything!

The President of the German Travel Association (DRV), Norbert Fiebig, can also tell you a thing or two about the fact that vacation is now felt like the devil’s work. For almost a year, large parts of his industry have been dead and many providers are up to their necks. Fiebig: “Here maybe there is a lack of sensitivity and also the knowledge of what tourism can do.” By “here” he means among other things the virologist Corinna Pietsch, who thinks a walk in the forest is okay, “cruises, air travel, party holidays on Beach and city trips “but clearly on the red list.

Travel lobbyist Fiebig is gaining momentum and vehemently contradicts: quick and hygiene tests would have worked great on cruise ships. Of 70,000 TUI promotions, only four had tested positive – and they were also symptom-free. Norbert Fiebig warns not to always break everything down. The virologist countered brashly: “I cannot imagine that there are zero contacts when going ashore.”

TV breakdown on “Hart aber fair”: Plasberg to Messner: “Please take him away”

Then Plasberg really wanted to know the assessment of extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner, but a technical breakdown prevented him. At the beginning of the broadcast, Plasberg announced in a big way: “It will be difficult, but entertaining.” Because Messner was connected from Bolzano in South Tyrol, it took about three seconds before the sound reached him. At the greeting everything still worked. But even after the first ten minutes of the broadcast, the viewer always saw the same image of Messer. “It will be heard in a moment, patience,” said Plasberg at one point. Even a slight laugh in the studio. But the picture was frozen. The moderator quipped when he tried again: “Mr. Messner, my name is Plasberg, we are at ‘Hart but fair’ and I would be happy if you were there right away.” Nothing. The moderator, a little desperate, announced that they would gather again, “invest another 20 euros in the line” and try again later.

But nothing came of it. After 20 minutes, Plasberg stands in front of the screen with the frozen Messner picture and hears from the director: “It won’t work, we’ll call him afterwards and apologize.” Plasberg, still looking a little excited: “Please take it gone because now stagehands are coming and I don’t want it to look like we’re carrying him out. Maybe you put another picture on it? ”A short time later the employees appear and pull Messner the cord. Mayor Bovenschulte also disappears for a short time, but he comes back later.

Travel book author Manuel Andrack makes a gag after Messner was kicked off the show

Hiking expert Manuel Andrack, who spontaneously steps in for Reinhold Messner, can now appear as the holiday saver. Andrack, former gag writer and sidekick of the “Harald Schmidt Show”, can’t help but say: “Funny that the man who found the Yeti is frozen.”

Plasberg announces that there may be an opportunity for the people to come on vacation after all: individual tourism in the great outdoors. The moderator tries to sell his viewers hiking as the new Mallorca. Since Messner has failed, the “Wandering Pope in Germany” (O-Ton Plasberg) Manuel Andrack is supposed to stir the advertising drum. He adamantly propagates: hiking is the only thing that can be done virus-compliant. But then he contradicts himself a little when he warns that not everyone should go to the same places as they did recently after the snowfall in the Harz Mountains. Andrack: The hiking community in Germany grew by a million last year.

From the subject of travel to the subject of football. One player shows that they are not so far apart: The teams fly cheerfully through the air to cup games everywhere – quarantine? Nothing. The Mayor of Bremen, Bovenschulte, admits that different rules apply to professional practice than to private travel – but does not want to make himself unpopular and quickly says that it is already difficult to convey. Andrea Zschocher visibly annoyed: “Sure, there is a lot of money involved.” But the sports club for the children is closed.

“Hard but fair”: Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte gives a forecast for the Easter holidays

Bovenschulte also takes away all hopes for an Easter holiday when he explains through the flower: “We have to drive a little on sight and then say maybe two or three weeks in advance: either the numbers have gone down and we can combine them with protective measures such as rapid tests, or we are at 60, 70, 80 and then, I believe, it is actually not the time to open up Easter travel. “

Plasberg calculates that 2.1 percent of Germans have been fully vaccinated so far. Even under ideal conditions, only 50 percent of people over the age of 20 could be vaccinated by the summer vacation. “We do not vaccinate to send someone funny on vacation,” warns the virologist sternly – and everyone is mute again.

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

“It’s nice that we talked again!” Is the motto after a coffee party, after-work beer or seeing a friend again. A little tapping into moods and sensitivities, a little excitement, a little lamentation – that is good for the soul and on we go. Something like that was the mood of the show, a lot of nice chat, it wasn’t about information. *tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.