The taste of the producers in the face of strong price increases is more bitter than sweet since they do not receive the full price, but rather they only receive 37% of what is listed on the international market for export duties, which today are 33%, and the exchange rate gap.

This is how he graphed it David miazzo, economist at the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina (FADA).

In this sense, he clarified several points. In the first place, he explained that despite the fact that the price in the Chicago market reached 602 dollars, in Argentina (as in all countries in the world) the FOB export value is taken, in this case, from Argentine ports. And here the price this Tuesday was $ 567 per ton.

Hence, taking the percentage of export duties (33%) and fobbing (expenses for handling and shipping the merchandise) is the Theoretical FAS (what the exporter can pay to the producer), which is usually very close to what that is credited in the available market.

Today, that market is trading at $ 360 per ton, which if multiplied by the official exchange rate (93.80 pesos), reaches 33,800 pesos.

Thus, if those pesos are converted into MEP dollars, which is 152 dollars, they reach 220 dollars.

“The producer receives 60% of the value of Chicago taking the official dollar price but only receives 37% if the MEP dollar is taken,” said the economist.