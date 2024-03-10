Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Press Split

Setback for the Greens. The party is losing ground in a new poll. The FDP is now breathing a sigh of relief – and the Union is benefiting.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition has been shaky for months. Opinions about a possible Taurus delivery to Ukraine are currently at risk of diverging widely. Chancellor Olaf Scholz vehemently insists on his no. FDP foreign politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann is now going on the offensive and is even siding with the Union on the Taurus issue. And Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has now announced that a Taurus delivery to Ukraine must at least be examined – a denial sounds different.

Meanwhile, a large part of the population seems to be behind Scholz on the Taurus issue. The ZDF political barometer showed that 59 percent of those surveyed in Germany were against the delivery of cruise missiles. At the same time, however, his strict Taurus attitude does not bring Olaf Scholz any sympathy points for his overall work as Chancellor. According to the Politbarometer, 62 percent of those surveyed continue to rate his work as bad. For the survey, the elections research group interviewed 1,260 people between March 5th and 7th.

Lang's Greens are declining in the INSA Sunday trend – the Union around Merz is gaining ground. © dpa | Serhat Kocak + dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

Survey setback for the Greens – FDP stable

The dissatisfaction not only with Scholz, but also with the disputed traffic light, is also having a further impact on the party landscape in Germany. This is shown by the current INSA Sunday trend, which was collected for Bild am Sonntag. The Chancellor's SPD party remains unchanged at 15 percent. But the survey is a small setback for the Greens.

According to the INSA survey, the party led by chairwoman Ricarda Lang, who recently confronted the hatred of the Greens on “Maischberger” on TV, has lost one percentage point compared to the previous week. That would only be 12 percent. For comparison: In the 2021 federal election, the Greens received 15 percent.

Union at poll high: CDU/CSU would clearly be the strongest force at the moment – but with which chancellor?

Meanwhile, there is Sunday trend relaxation at the FDP, which would still make it into the Bundestag with five percent. The results of the AfD (19 percent), Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (seven percent) and the Left (three percent) also remain unchanged. The INSA survey was conducted between March 4 and March 8, 2024. A total of 1249 people were interviewed. The error tolerance is +/- 2.9 percentage points.

The Union, on the other hand, benefits from the survey. The merger of the CDU and CSU increases by one percentage point to 31 percent, and would therefore clearly be the strongest force if there were a federal election on Sunday – but with which chancellor, is the question? Merz, Wüst – or Söder? The K question continues to be exciting at the Union.