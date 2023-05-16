Home page politics

Robert Habeck was once the most popular German minister. Those days are over – he crashes in a poll and is overtaken by Boris Pistorius.

Berlin – Boris Pistorius is on top, for Robert Habeck things are going downhill: This is the result of a new survey on satisfaction with German politicians. According to the survey, citizens in the federal government rate the work of Defense Minister Pistorius best.

Around 30 percent of those questioned are very satisfied with the SPD minister, according to a survey by the market and opinion research institute Ipsos. Almost 25 percent stated that they were very dissatisfied with their work. Pistorius is the only head of department who has a positive balance (+8) when it comes to the difference between satisfied and dissatisfied citizens. The Minister of Defense is facing major challenges – because his Bundeswehr urgently needs modern equipment and weapons.

Annalena Baerbock (Greens) can look forward to second place: Despite losses, the Foreign Minister is behind Pistorius. While in March 23 percent were still very satisfied with their work, the current figure is 20 percent.

Robert Habeck in the criticism: Germans are dissatisfied according to the survey

Baerbock’s party colleague Robert Habeck sees it very differently. The economics minister and vice chancellor is currently unable to score. More than half of the citizens are very dissatisfied with their work. “No other member of the federal cabinet currently has a greater proportion of very dissatisfied people,” the institute said. Habeck was recently in the limelight because of the Graichen affair, among other things.

In addition, those surveyed rated the federal government negatively overall. Almost half of those surveyed stated that they were very dissatisfied with the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. (cgsc with dpa)

The market and opinion research institute Ipsos conducted the survey online with 1,000 eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 75. The survey took place between May 5th and 7th, 2023.