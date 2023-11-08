Home page World

Helmi Krappitz

Bitter substances are good for the intestines, liver and immune system. Stopping cravings and feeling full through bitter foods can also help you lose weight.

Kassel – Unpopular but healthy: In addition to sweet, salty, sour and umami, bitter is one of the five tastes. Bitter substances have a variety of positive effects on the body. They promote digestion, support the liver, strengthen the immune system – and can indirectly help you lose weight.

Bitter substances: strengthening of the intestines, liver, bile and immune system

Consuming foods containing bitter substances has a positive effect on digestion NDR. In order to better digest food that is difficult to digest, bitter substances ensure that more digestive secretions are released. Consequence: The intestines are set in motion.

Particularly Before hearty and fatty foods, it is advisable to eat bitter salads, bitter raw vegetables or even mustard – This promotes fat digestion because the production of stomach acid is stimulated and the flow of bile is improved. The bitter substance intybin, which is contained in chicory, for example, is responsible for this. “If you regularly eat foods with a bitter flavor, you can prevent gallstones,” explained Heike Munz, a health food store consultant EatSmarter.

Another plus: bitter substances can also relieve symptoms of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease. Bitter substances also strengthen the immune system, i.e. the defenses, reduce fever and can have a relaxing effect.

Weight loss aid: Bitter substances stop cravings and regulate blood sugar levels

But how can bitter substances help you lose weight? Foods that contain bitter substances are not fat burners or diet pills. The natural substances primarily support health and indirectly contribute to weight loss. Some bitter substances cause insulin levels to fall more slowly and thus regulate blood sugar – at best, this prevents cravings. Likewise, the desire for sweets or dessert can be reduced by bitter foods.

Many foods containing bitter substances have been replaced by milder varieties in recent decades. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

In addition to the better utilization of food in the body, bitter substances also lead to a quicker feeling of satiety. Because: When bitter substances dock on the intestinal cells, the GLP-1 hormone is produced, which triggers a feeling of satiety in the brain. “With his Because of its appetite-suppressing effect, an espresso after a meal can be a good way to end a meal“, says Munz. “If you don’t like coffee, you can also use green tea – the caffeine in both drinks also boosts calorie consumption.” There are approved medicines available commercially in the form of bitter substance drops, which are also available Help with flatulence and bloating. Ingredients often include milk thistle and artichoke.

Health booster: Many foods contain healthy bitter substances

In addition to artichokes, chicory and milk thistle, these foods contain healthy bitter substances:

Dandelions (especially the stems)

Endive, rocket, radicchio

Coffee

green tea

Brussels sprouts, kale, fennel, lentils, kohlrabi, eggplant

Citrus fruits like grapefruit

Chard

Nettle

Ginger

Mustard

Turmeric, cinnamon, thyme, tarragon, rosemary

Unpleasant taste: The more often you eat bitter things, the more you get used to them

Despite the positive effect of bitter substances on health, the bitter taste is unpopular. “Our taste buds have literally been weaned off the bitter taste,” explains Munz. Bitter substances have increasingly disappeared from the range of vegetables and grains in recent decades because milder varieties have been increasingly grown. Since many foods today are heavily sweetened, people find bitter things even more unpleasant. But you can get used to the taste: the more often you eat bitter things, the more you get used to them. Consuming it several times a week can do wonders for your health. (hk)