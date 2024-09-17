Home policy

From: Laura May

A few days before the state elections in Brandenburg, the SPD has cause for concern. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke could end up behind the AfD.

Potsdam – There are only a few days left until the Brandenburg election next Sunday (September 22nd). And things are not looking good for the Social Democrats. According to a recent poll, Prime Minister Woidke is likely to miss his election target.

According to current figures, the AfD is still in first place. It received 28 percent of the vote. The SPD is in second place with 25 percent. This is according to a survey by the opinion research institute Insa on behalf of Märkischer Allgemeine Zeitung, Märkische Oderzeitung and Lausitzer Rundschau stands out.

SPD top candidate Dietmar Woidke wants to throw in the towel if AfD wins in Brandenburg

SPD top candidate Dietmar Woidke would thus miss his main election goal of making the SPD the strongest force. According to the dpa, the current Prime Minister, who has been in power for eleven years, had announced that he would no longer take on government responsibility if the AfD won the election. Around 2.1 million Brandenburg residents will vote on the political future of their state at the ballot box on Sunday.

But it is not just the Social Democrats who will be anxious about the election results on Sunday. Other parties also have to worry. According to the survey, the CDU is at 16 percent. Behind them is the Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW) with 14 percent of the vote. The Greens, the Left and BVB/Free Voters have to fear for their return to parliament.

Polls are becoming increasingly unreliable due to declining party loyalty

How meaningful the Insa survey really is will only be shown on Sunday. Election polls are generally associated with uncertainty. Declining party affiliations and increasingly short-term voting decisions are also making it increasingly difficult for opinion research institutes to appropriately weight the data collected. Surveys only reflect the mood at the time of the survey and do not represent a reliable prediction of the election result.

In the current Insa survey, 1,000 eligible voters in Brandenburg were questioned online from September 9 to 16 for a representative survey. According to the institute, the maximum margin of error in the survey is +/- 3.1 percentage points. In previous polls, the AfD was ahead. In the ZDF-Politbarometer Extra, the AfD received 29 percent, ahead of the SPD with 26 percent. ARD-Deutschlandtrend, the Social Democrats with 26 percent were just behind the AfD with 27 percent. (lm/dpa)