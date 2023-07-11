Goodeat Italia in crisis, the company ends up in composition with creditors: the numbers

Bitter poke and sushi for Goodeat Italiathe branded chain of Japanese food outlets “Nima Sushi” and of “Pokeria by Nima” specialized in Hawaiian poke, present in Italy with 21 restaurants founded in 2018 by Nicolò Caparra (who is its president) and Marco Perego. In fact, a few days ago, Guendalina Pascal, delegate judge of the Milan court admitted the company to the arrangement with creditors with business continuity, appointing Micaela Cecca as commissioner.

In its decree, the court reveals the future of the group, citing as “assumer” of the assets of Goodeat Italia, amounting to 3.5 million, the Investfood srl. This is one newco established a few weeks ago in Milan before the notary Isabella Nardi whose 50% ownership is shielded by a trustee while the remaining 50% belongs to Mega Holding Of Marco Boroli which in tandem with EEagle Capital Ventures it is already an investor in some food realities (the “Martesana” pastry shop, the “This is not a sushi Bar” branded sushi places and the “Remeo” ice creams).

READ ALSO: The kebab goes sideways to the eccentric Vacchi: losses of 1.9 million euros

READ ALSO: RCS: Cairo, international investors are asking to tighten their belts

Subscribe to the newsletter

