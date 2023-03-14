Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

At every Oscar ceremony, the Academy commemorates deceased Hollywood stars. But apparently some were missing at this year’s gala.

Los Angeles – The Oscars 2023 were awarded in Hollywood for the 95th time on Monday night (March 13). The big winner was above all the science fiction film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” – the action comedy scooped up no fewer than seven awards. The German literary adaptation “Nothing New in the West” by director Edward Berger was also the winner of the evening with four awards.

This time the event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles passed without any major scandals. Award winner Will Smith is no longer allowed to take part in the gala after his colleague Chris Rock was slapped in the face last year. At least the traditional “In Memoriam” segment caused a lack of understanding at this year’s awards.

Oscars 2023: Dead actors forgotten in “In Memoriam”.

Every year, the Oscars honor the actors who died in the past year. That task was given to pulp fiction star John Travolta this year. With tears in his eyes, he announced musician Lenny Kravitz, who accompanied “In Memoriam” musically. The images of around 200 actors, directors, costume designers and producers were broadcast on the main stage. Among others, Olivia Newton-John (“The Two of a Kind”), Angela Lansbury (“Murder Is Her Hobby”) and Robbie Coltrane (“Harry Potter”).

But some appeared to be missing from this year’s list, the industry magazine reported Music Express. Actors like Charlbi Dean (“Triangle Of Sadness”), Anne Heche (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”), Paul Sorvino (“Goodfellas”) and Tom Sizemore (“Saving Private Ryan”) were not included added to the list of the deceased.

Oscars 2023: Lost actors forgotten – “How can you overlook so many?”

The background could be that only those who died in the previous year are remembered. Sizemore, for example, only died in early March 2023. However, actress Anne Heche died in a car accident in August. The reasons for the absence of the Hollywood greats are not known, it was reported Music Express. A total of 19 people were apparently missing.

Actor John Travolta is close to tears. At this year's Oscars, he announces the honoring of deceased Hollywood greats.

This also caused an uproar on social media. “How can you overlook so many?” Wrote a user on the short message service Twitter. “Lots of shameful omissions in the ‘In Memoriam’ section, I’m really shocked,” criticized another. Apparently it’s not the first time that some deceased actors were not named at the Oscars. “Can anyone explain why this happens every year?” asked actress Lydia Cornell Twitter there. At least on the website of the Academy are called the Forgotten. (cheese)