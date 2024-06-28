The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced this Thursday that More than 300 employees of the Ministry of Culture will be laid off to “save” public funds and as part of a “bitter medicine” to improve the economy of the Central American country.

In a message on this Government”.

He said that with The above “we will save public funds in the process” and noted that “the people chose a path and we are going to take that path.”

“Bitter medicine,” he added.

Bukele promised last 1st. June, during his inauguration for a second consecutive term, “heal” the economy after curing the country of the “cancer” of violence, generated mainly by gang groups.

“Now that we have resolved the most urgent issue, which was security, we are going to focus fully on the important problems, starting with the economy,” Bukele said at the time.

According to a recent survey by the University Institute of Public Opinion of the Jesuit Universidad Centroamericana (Iudop), 73.7% of the population believes that the country’s main problem is related to economic factors, while 25.8% stated that the main failure of the Bukele Government was in economic matters.

It reveals that 60.5% of Salvadorans consider that the economy has worsened or remained the same at the end of the fifth year of Bukele’s first administration, 69.2% say that their family economy has worsened or remained the same.

Under the Bukele administration, El Salvador has remained at the tail end of economic growth in Central America and is highly dependent on family remittances, which annually inject more than $8 billion.

In statements to EFE, economist José Luis Magaña highlighted that extreme monetary poverty “has doubled”, going from 86,000 households in 2019 to 170,000 in 2023.

According to official data, the percentage of general poverty rose from 22.8% to 27.2% of households.

What ‘agendas’ did Bukele refer to?

Bukele did not mention what “agendas” or “vision” he was referring to, but Last week he appointed former teacher Raúl Castillo as Minister of Culture to ensure the “values” of the Salvadoran family.

“As I promised when you appointed me to this position, my commitment is to protect and promote our values, our culture and the arts. Therefore, the restructuring of the Ministry of Culture is urgent,” Castillo said in X.

“The anti-values ​​agenda has hit a huge wall. Officials of President @nayibbukele’s government are very clear about the mandate to protect life, faith and family,” said El Salvador’s ambassador to the United States, Milena Mayorga, in X.

For her part, the pro-government deputy Alexia Rivas said that “El Salvador is pro-life, pro-traditional family, and the 2030 agenda has no place,” referring to a list of UN development goals, which includes provisions on gender equality and against discrimination.

Bukele’s announcement comes ten days after the Ministry of Culture announced that it had cancelled the presentation of the drag play “Inmoral” at the National Theater, from the LGTBI+ Inari project, because on its first and only day of staging it showed “content not suitable for Salvadoran families.”

Marvin Pleitez, whose stage name is LadyDrag, had denounced in X these days the dismissal of thirty Culture employees who were held responsible because the play had initially been authorized at the National Theater.