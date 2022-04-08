After the first lap on Thursday, only one company could save them. And unfortunately it hasn’t arrived. Molinari disappointed: “This is not the case. The quality of the game is not what I expect”

From our correspondent Matteo Dore

A bitter Masters for the Italians. Neither Francesco Molinari nor Guido Migliozzi managed to pass the cut. It was also difficult to have hope after the first round on Thursday – Molinari had closed six shots above par while Migliozzi was + 3 – but golf offers surprises. Which unfortunately did not arrive. The Masters doesn’t give anything away, especially when the wind gets in the way. So in the second round there were many excellent victims: neither Jordan Spieth nor Brooks Koepka, nor Xander Schauffele nor Bryson DeChambeau will play this weekend.

Tiger advances – Tiger Woods will be there instead, to everyone’s delight. La Tigre had started the second round with a lot of effort, with 4 bogeys in the first five holes. The beautiful story of his return to the field 14 months after the disastrous car accident in Los Angeles in which he risked losing a leg. After a bad start, Tiger has recovered well and will play over the weekend. It is easy to predict that he will steal the scene from Scottie Scheffler, number 1 in the world and absolute protagonist of yesterday who finished at the top of the standings. See also Does it serve Colombia? Peru slowed down and tied at home with Ecuador

the bitterness of Molinari – The two Italians were called to a business. And Francesco Molinari in some moments played at… Molinari. Finally. Precise and safe, few rings but a tenacious defense in every situation. He finished the first nine with two bogeys and a birdie. But just when all hope seemed lost – in addition to the bad + 6 of the first day the scoreboard said at that point + 7 – here is that Chicco remembered that he was a Majors winner. First a birdie at 10, then the show staged on Augusta’s most prestigious stage, the Amen Corner: birdie at par 3 of 12 and then another birdie at 13. All then ruined by the error at 15, with a third shot ended up in the water along with his hopes. It is the same hole that had canceled his dreams of winning in 2019. In the end, the mood was dark: “I don’t come here to pass the cut, but for something more … This is not right. The quality of the game is not what it is. I expect”. See also The globalization of women's golf has arrived

experience for miles – Migliozzi, who started with +3 on Thursday and therefore had some – little – more hope of passing the cut, unfortunately got into trouble immediately due to a very foul and inaccurate drive. Bogey at 1 and 2, with the addition of the double bogey at 3. A start that cut off his legs. From then on, the game was more consistent. With a long series of par and also the joy of a birdie at 15. Same final result for the two: +8. So Guido archived his first experience at the Masters, important days that he will need in the future. For the moment the season has started badly, we hope that having breathed the air of the Masters will give him the right boost.

April 8, 2022 (change April 9, 2022 | 00:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Bitter #Masters #Italians #Molinari #Migliozzi #pass #cut #Tiger