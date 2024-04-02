Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Ukraine has apparently attacked a Russian drone factory. © Collage / Telegram / Imago / SNA

Russia confirms Ukrainian drone strikes over 1,200 kilometers across the border. If the aircraft took off from Ukraine, it would be a milestone in the Ukrainian war.

Nizhnekamsk – About 1,200 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, there were two Ukrainian drone attacks on Tuesday (April 2): ​​one on a Russian drone factory and another on an oil refinery. The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, confirmed the attacks on industrial facilities in the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk on the Telegram platform. If it turns out that the drones took off from Ukraine, it would be a new milestone for the Ukrainian army.

Drones in the Ukraine War: Effective means of defense against Putin's Russia

Small drone, big impact: When used correctly, the maneuverable and comparatively inexpensive aircraft can cause serious damage. For example, the Ukrainian army was able to destroy heavy Russian tanks using drones on several occasions. The unmanned aircraft are also effective against oil depots, which easily catch fire even with small explosive charges.

The costs for this are running into millions for Russia and that is exactly what is intended. Because Kiev is relying on the indirect approach in the Ukraine war: in the fight in depth, the Ukrainian army is trying to stop Russian supplies to the front. Burning oil reserves have a double impact on Russia: on the one hand, such a fire reduces fuel supplies to the front, and on the other hand, there is a lack of money in the war chest and for the arms industry.

Drone attacks against Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin's oil refineries still in their sights

Accordingly, one of the Ukrainian drone strikes on Tuesday targeted one of the country's largest oil refineries in the city of Nizhnekamsk, like the Ukrainian one medium Kyiv Independent citing sources from the security service SBU reported. Local Russian media said the Ukrainian attack was thwarted by jammers.

The Russian state news agency Ria Novosti Meanwhile, he mentioned a fire at the Taneco oil refinery that was extinguished after just 20 minutes. Either way, a success for Ukraine: This would be the furthest attack from the border in Russia since the beginning of the war. However, it was initially unclear whether the drones had taken off from Ukrainian or Russian territory.

Ukrainian drone strikes target production of Shahed drones in Russia

The drone attack in Yelabuga in Russia's Tatarstan region hit an industrial area where Russia produces the Shahed kamikaze drone developed in Iran, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the platform X (formerly Twitter)..

The information could not be independently verified, but there were also reports in several Ukrainian media outlets that cited sources from the HUR military intelligence service. The Ukrainian side said there was “significant damage”. Russia reported at least twelve people injured. Two drones exploded near a student hostel in Yelabuga, the Russian side said.

That is why drones are becoming increasingly important in the Ukraine war

Already at the beginning of the war, Ukraine announced that it would rely on drones. Kiev also converted commercially available models for reconnaissance and attack purposes. Work was also going on at full speed on the range of the unmanned aircraft. The goal: to carry the drone attacks further and further into the Russian hinterland. Because Western weapons are taboo for this. “Most drones used have a range of 700 to 1000 kilometers. But there are now models that can fly more than 1,000 kilometers,” confirmed the Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in a recent conversation with the World.

In his New Year's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a million additional drones for 2024. According to Fedorov, in view of the production capacity, even two million are possible, but the money for this is not enough, according to the minister. Drones play an important role not only on land, but also on water. With so-called maritime drones, Ukraine is able to keep the Russian Black Sea Fleet in check. This tactic also secures important grain exports for the “breadbasket of the world” – crucial for the Ukrainian economy.