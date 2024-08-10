Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Ukraine is said to have destroyed a convoy in the Russian border region of Kursk. Military bloggers are dissatisfied with the Russian military.

Oktyabrskoye/Rylsk – The fighting continues after Ukrainian troops invaded the Russian border region of Kursk. On Friday morning (August 9), videos were published on social networks showing destroyed and burned-out military vehicles. This is said to be another Ukrainian attack on a Russian convoy, which is believed to have killed many Russian soldiers.

Ukraine attacks Russian convoy in Kursk – military bloggers rage

The Ukrainian armed forces are said to have carried out a suspected artillery strike on the outskirts of the Russian town of Oktyabrskoye east of Rylsk, which is about 35 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, according to The Moscow Times writes. A video that appeared on X and Telegram is said to show burning vehicles at night. Another recording, presumably taken after the shelling, shows the extent of the alleged Ukrainian attack.

A passing car films burned-out trucks standing on the right and left of the road. Soldiers can also be seen on the military trucks. Presumably injured or dead. According to Mark Krutov, who is responsible for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty 14 trucks are destroyed, as he reported on August 9th on X A car surrounded by soldiers is said to be a rescue team. The video was shared by Reuters and BBC Verify checks its authenticity.

HIMARS attack on Russian convoy in Kursk? – Military blogger speaks of “stupidity”

According to reports, the convoy was hit by HIMARS missiles before dawn on August 9. Photos published on Telegram are said to show the alleged fragments of the HIMARS missiles. Most recently, the Ukrainian armed forces managed to hit a Russian military camp in Zaporizhia with ATACMS missiles to wipe out.

As the independent Russian news portal Medusa reported, the footage sparked incomprehension and dissatisfaction with the Russian military leadership among Russian military bloggers. The Telegram channel Voennyi Osvedomitel wrote that the commanders responsible for the movement of the convoy near the border were guilty of “incredible stupidity.” The Rybar channel wrote that “the latest footage from the Kursk region shows that almost three years of fighting have not taught some people anything.”

Military blogger rages: “There should be executions” – FSB investigates recording

Blogger Roman Alekhin took a harsher tone: “There should be executions for today’s convoys! Whoever ordered them to advance in columns in an area monitored by drones and thus within HIMARS range is not only an idiot, but should also be convicted under the laws of war.”

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

The Russian domestic intelligence service FSB is said to have arrested the man who made the video of the burnt-out convoys, as Medusa writes on the basis of the Telegram channel Mash. According to the report, the suspect is a 48-year-old resident of Oktyabrskoye who shared the recordings with a Ukrainian Telegram channel. During interrogation by the FSB, the suspect is said to have confessed to having acted “on behalf of” someone. In exchange, he is said to have received money and the citizenship of a NATO-Member State. This information cannot be independently verified. (vk)