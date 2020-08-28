Its juice is hot, medicinal in properties and bitter in taste. But when prepared properly, it also gives tests and also removes hangovers. Whenever you do not take the name of night addiction, you can try it…

Should be taken in limited quantity

Whether you eat bitter gourd vegetable or bitter gourd juice. It should be used in limited quantities. As we told you, the bitter gourd is hot. Due to its nature it accelerates the flow of blood in the body.

When the blood circulation in the body is well, the flow of oxygen in the body increases. Oxygen acts to give energy to our body and we feel active and fresh. This is why bitter gourd juice acts like a panacea in a night hangover.

– But if you consume a lot of bitter gourd vegetable or its juice, it can also cause loose motion, stomach irritation and sour belching. On the other hand, if we use it in limited quantity, bitter gourd also works to remove these problems.

How to get active by removing party hangover

Yes, bitter gourd which can give you many diseases if you eat more, same bitter gourd and its juice can cure many diseases if taken in limited quantity. Bitter gourd is made and eaten in some form in almost every part of India. These include juice, as well as vegetables, pickles and chips.

Beneficial for liver

-You know that Coronavirus Infection is spreading very fast at this time. Its effect is seen on our respiratory system as well as liver, kidney and heart. But bitter gourd juice not only helps to protect you from corona, but also protects those who have recovered from the corona from the ill effects of this disease.

-Crale juice works to clean the liver deeply. That is, you can call it the best home method of liver detoxification. When the liver works properly, no disease can affect our body quickly.

Bitter gourd juice helps to keep liver healthy

Increase immunity

– The most talked about thing to avoid Corona is immunity of every person i.e. immunity. Those who regularly consume bitter gourd juice in limited amounts, their chances of getting viral infection are reduced to a great extent.

– We can understand that preparing and consuming bitter gourd juice every day is not an easy task. But you can drink its juice and eat vegetable only three days a week. This will keep purifying the blood of your body.

Effect of taking 7 days

If you do not have any disease, but you want to make yourself more healthy so that no infection dominates you, then you should try taking bitter gourd juice seven times in a row, leaving one or two days in between. You will see the change inside yourself. You can also keep the target of drinking this juice 7 times in two weeks. That is, leaving one day and the next.

Learn about the method of making bitter gourd juice here and its effect on health

