You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Fluminense vs. LDU of Quito.
Fluminense vs. LDU of Quito.
The Ecuadorians won with a controversial goal in stoppage time.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
League of Quito beat Brazilian Fluminense 1-0 this Thursday, which featured the Colombian John Arias in the starting team, in the first leg of the South American Cup Winners' Cup, the contest that pits the winners of the Sudamericana and Libertadores cups in 2023.
It may be of interest to you: These are the conclusions left by the meeting of Dimayor, Federation and Arbitration Commission
When the match seemed over in the Ecuadorian capital, the Paraguayan Alex Arce He gave the white team the victory in the 90th minute with a goal that generated controversy and led to the review of the VAR due to suspicion of an advanced position.
The linesman raised the flag for an offside by the Quito League player, but the VAR intervened and the Colombian referee Andres Rojas He waited for the decision from the cabin.
Also: National Idol lowers the cane in the name of Millos: 'They celebrated like a Libertadores'
The unusual thing was that the center-back raised his hand signaling that there was an offside, but after a few seconds he retracted it and scored the goal with which the Ecuadorians struck the first blow in the first leg of the final of the South American Cup Winners' Cup.
The rematch will be played on February 29 at the Maracana, where Fluminensecurrent monarch of the liberators, will be host.
SPORTS
With information from AFP.
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bitter #game #Jhon #Arias #Fluminense #fell #Liga #Quito #leg #Cup #Winners39 #Cup
Leave a Reply