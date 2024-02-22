League of Quito beat Brazilian Fluminense 1-0 this Thursday, which featured the Colombian John Arias in the starting team, in the first leg of the South American Cup Winners' Cup, the contest that pits the winners of the Sudamericana and Libertadores cups in 2023.

When the match seemed over in the Ecuadorian capital, the Paraguayan Alex Arce He gave the white team the victory in the 90th minute with a goal that generated controversy and led to the review of the VAR due to suspicion of an advanced position.

The linesman raised the flag for an offside by the Quito League player, but the VAR intervened and the Colombian referee Andres Rojas He waited for the decision from the cabin.

The unusual thing was that the center-back raised his hand signaling that there was an offside, but after a few seconds he retracted it and scored the goal with which the Ecuadorians struck the first blow in the first leg of the final of the South American Cup Winners' Cup.

The rematch will be played on February 29 at the Maracana, where Fluminensecurrent monarch of the liberators, will be host.

