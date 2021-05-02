ofFlorian Naumann shut down

At four years of age, a legislative period is quite long. But Angela Merkel’s GroKo is running out of time. An important project seems to have already died. Two more are threatened with embarrassment.

Berlin – The legislature for Angela Merkel’s * third GroKo has been going on for well over three years. But six months before the federal elections, the problems pile up: Less than two months before the Bundestag summer break, there is a blaze of fire in three areas: not only a plan to relax the corona for those vaccinated, tested and recovered is still open, despite the foreseeable development. The government also has its back to the wall when it comes to the climate law and better working conditions in care.

A race against time has begun. The opposition is already expecting a crashing failure on at least two of the three highly explosive topics. In the meantime, there has been hectic activity in Merkel’s cabinet – even if it is apparently a bit uncoordinated. Is the final spurt coming too late? An overview:

Not just since Corona: Care in Germany in need – Spahn’s plans before the end

Nursing care in Germany is facing huge problems. Not just since Corona – but grievances became particularly visible during the pandemic *. Nonetheless, all efforts for improvement have been paralyzed for years. At the turn of the year, VdK President Verena Bentele had already warned Merkur.de * to “make improvements”. But efforts to achieve a nationwide collective bargaining agreement also failed in the spring. Now the SPD in particular is putting pressure on it. While Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has to fear that an important project will fail.

In the GroKo, efforts are now criss-crossing. SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz * announced a joint initiative with Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) in Potsdam on Sunday, “which will ensure that collective agreements in the care of the elderly become a reality”. Heil said Picture on sunday, he is proposing a “care tariff loyalty law”, which should be passed in the summer. “Operators of care facilities only get money from long-term care insurance if they pay their employees collective wages.” Spahn has not yet presented a concrete solution, but time is of the essence. Better wages would ensure “urgently needed skilled workers”, wrote Heil according to his own statements in a letter to his cabinet colleague.

What I got in the way of information: It will probably go into the next period

Spahn had presented key points for a reform of care financing. He said on Sunday that a draft of the nursing reform had long been available. In contrast to the Minister of Labor’s plan, this would not only take into account the interests of the nursing staff, but also those of those in need of care. “We all want to pay better caregivers. But that must not be at the expense of the weakest in our society. ”Anyone who wants to pay collective bargaining must therefore also cap their own shares. Bentele had also warned of the risk of poverty. Spahn shot in the direction of Scholz: “The finance minister should finally behave about that.”

However, it does not (only) depend on the SPD. For some CDU representatives, the cost of the proposal is too high. “The billions in costs are not responsible,” said MP Jana Schimke in mid-April mirror. According to the report, Spahn expects 6.3 billion euros annually. “We are still very far apart in terms of content,” said the SPD parliamentary group vice-president Bärbel Bas to the paper. Resignation seems to be setting in behind the scenes. Bavaria’s Minister of Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said on Sunday in the BR program “Sunday Stammtisch”, according to his information, “it will probably go into the next period”. It depends “on the constellation in Berlin”.

Climate Law: Constitutional Court catches Merkel’s GroKo cold – in the “mill of the election campaign”

At the end of the week, the Federal Constitutional Court caught federal politics off guard with a decision that may have serious consequences not only for climate policy. The reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions for the period after 2030 must now be regulated more precisely by the end of next year.

Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sees only an extremely narrow window of time for implementing the requirements before the federal election. Parliament doesn’t have many weeks left to pass laws. “But if it were possible to come to an agreement in the next two or a maximum of three weeks that would be widely supported in parliament, then I would consider such a project to be promising,” said Altmaier on Friday on Deutschlandfunk.

The Greens, however, do not believe in the big hit. It is right “to take concrete steps for ambitious climate protection in this legislative period,” says a letter from the party leadership to Merkel, from which the newspapers of the Funke media group quote. “In the remaining time until the federal election it will not be possible to reach an all-encompassing understanding,” the Greens around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * continue to write. “But from our point of view it would have been far too short-sighted to only consider reforming the Climate Protection Act now.”

Even the parliamentary managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, Marco Buschmann, does not believe that the parties can come to an agreement before the federal election in September *. “I would wish. But it is to be feared that every proposal will be crushed in the mill of the election campaign, ”said Buschmann Augsburger Allgemeine. After the general election, action must therefore be taken very quickly.

The Greens and FDP also named specific proposals: The Greens * are calling for the CO2 price to be raised to 60 euros from 2023, the climate protection target for 2030 to reduce greenhouse gases by 70 percent and the expansion of renewable energies to be significantly accelerated. In addition, climate-damaging subsidies would have to be dismantled in the federal budget in 2022. When it comes to climate protection, the FDP primarily relies on national CO2 certificate trading. The government has so far remained vague. Altmaier said that “a very independent monitoring” is necessary for the implementation: “That means it has to be checked if these goals have been achieved in a year”.

Corona easing for vaccinated, tested, convalescent? Merkel’s government is overwhelmed by the debate

In comparison with care and climate, the debate about relaxation for corona-immune people in Germany is a new one. Nevertheless, it has been foreseeable for a long time that with growing vaccination progress, the question of easing will arise *. Nevertheless, the Chancellor and Prime Minister put the issue on hold at the latest vaccination summit. In the meantime, several federal states have advanced. And a planned draft regulation lags far behind the ongoing debate.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) promised a quick clarification on this question on Sunday. He thinks it is realistic that the planned regulation will come into the cabinet on Wednesday and receive the approval of the Bundestag and Bundesrat by Friday, said Scholz on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The draft by Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht primarily provides relief for exit and contact restrictions. Vaccinated and convalescent people should also be able to go to shops, zoos or the hairdresser without a corona test.

But even leading Union politicians have long been demanding more. “Vaccination and testing is the way back to normality – and normality can not only mean that visits to the hairdresser are possible without a test and the exit restriction does not apply, but normality also means access to culture, restaurants and hotels”, said about CSU- State group leader Alexander Dobrindt der Picture on sunday.

The question of how to deal with relaxations for those tested also seems unresolved *. This point could also become virulent in the near future. 90 percent of Germans are not yet fully vaccinated, "therefore returned rights lead to new injustices," said Schleswig-Holstein's Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) Daily mirror on Sunday. It seems possible that the coalition will come to a solution quickly – but that leaves so many questions unanswered that the call for improvements is on the horizon. (fn / dpa / AFP)