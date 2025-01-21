The contestants of Bake Off They gave it their all again in the RTVE tent, cooking the most international desserts of the entire edition. At the end of the program, as always, one would become the best and another would be expelled.

“The apron star pastry chef It’s for…Pol Espargaro“, announced Damián Betular. “It was my turn!”, the motorcycle racer was excited. All his teammates were very happy for the boy, including Mario Marzo, who was the other big favorite to win.

Espargaró gave a small and emotional speech: “In elite sport, the important thing is the final result, but A friend of mine told me that I should enjoy the process.. It’s hard for me, but thanks to you I’m getting there.”

The joy was cut short when the time came to announce the third person expelled from the edition. Among the names to leave were Yurena, Mario Jefferson and Cristina Tárrega.

“He baker who leaves Bake Off is… Mario!“, revealed Paco Roncero. “It has been a pleasure, thank you all, except for Paco, who told me all the time that everything was tasteless“, he took the opportunity to bring out humor in the bitter moment.