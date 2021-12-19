Home page world

From: Jennifer Greve

The Tui cruise ship “Mein Schiff 4” in the port of Hamburg. A Corona outbreak occurs on a Canary Islands tour. (Archive image) © Jürgen Ritter / Imago

Several corona infections occur on the Tui cruise ship “Mein Schiff 4”. Hundreds of guests have to leave the ship early.

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – On a Canary Island tour, both crew members and guests came with the Tui cruise ship “Mein Schiff 4” corona* infected. Because of the risk of further spread, travelers must now leave the ship. This is reported by Schiff-und-kreuzfahrten.de.

The discovered corona cases were transmitted to the Spanish authorities. Infected guests and direct contact persons were accommodated on board in a quarantine area. You will disembark the ship at the next stop in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Corona infections on Tui cruise ship: “Everyone is fine”

In the statement from Tui Cruises on the current situation on the cruise ship, it says: “We confirm that isolated cases of Covid-19 were found on board the Mein Schiff 4 during the current voyage.” After the first cases, all members of the crew and all guests have been tested for the corona virus. In doing so, other positive cases were discovered.

Not only infected people and contact persons, but also around 300 travelers who had booked both the current and the subsequent voyage, now have to leave the ship. This precautionary measure has already proven its worth at Tui. Regarding the health of the people concerned, Tui explains: “Everyone is fine, they have no or only mild symptoms.”

After the corona outbreak: the cruise ship “Mein Schiff 4” will end the trip as planned

The cruise ship “Mein Schiff 4” will end its voyage as scheduled in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The group organizes the return flights for transit guests who are not allowed to take part in the next trip. The 3G model (vaccinated, recovered, tested) is currently in effect on board, and 2G plus (vaccinated or recovered with an additional test) from February 23rd. The vaccination rate for adult passengers is currently 95 percent. The German press agency reports. (jey)

Because of the pandemic, travel companies have had to cut back a lot over the past two years. Because of the rising Corona vaccination rates around the world could turn the tide for vacation providers* change, explain professionals. In In Germany, the number of corona cases is falling currently, as reported by the RKI.