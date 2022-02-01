At last the Dembélé soap opera ends. From the beginning of the market, speculations did not stop ringing, it reached such a point that even his coach or people from the board such as Alemany said publicly that if the player did not leave, he would not play for FC Barcelona anymore because “he didn’t He was committed to the project.” Something that Ousmane would not take long to respond to on his social networks…
The player spoke of a possible blackmail from the club towards him… Everything seemed to come to an end in the last days of the market when PSG, Chelsea or Spurs seemed to be taking over his services, but as we have seen , it has not been like that.
From the city of Barcelona they are very angry with Ousmane since they believe that he has not behaved well with the club and according to several media outlets he is going to have a place to debate if the Frenchman’s contract is lowered. Today the situation is more than clear, Barcelona wants to remove him from the team and the player can’t do anything about it, only go to train.
The options for Dembélé to have minutes is that another plague of injuries appears like the one that Barcelona has experienced in recent months, but today it seems almost impossible since Xavi has: memphis, Ansu Fati, Abde, Ferran Torres, Braithwaite, Adama Traoré, Luuk de Jong and Jutglà. All of them will always have priority over Dembouz. If he recently signed his contract, he will be able to go free to any other club, if not, he already knows what awaits him at Can Barsa.
