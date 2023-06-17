Home page World

When two cruise ships left the port of Kiel on Saturday, they were two people lighter than when they arrived. The police had arrested two “crusaders”.

Kiel – who one Cruising usually prepares well. But the two “crusaders” probably didn’t expect this outcome. For them, the trip ended earlier than expected last Saturday (June 10) after a routine police check. Instead of being on the next dream beach, the two men were in prison at the end of the day, as the Federal Police Inspectorate in Kiel announced on Monday. Overall, the two 33- and 55-year-old crew members still had a prison sentence of 905 days to go.

Discovered during routine inspection: Two men on cruise ships have long prison sentences open

The federal police routinely check passenger and crew lists upon arrival and departure of cruise ships. According to the police, a crusader pool specially set up at the Federal Police Inspectorate is responsible for this. With such a routine check at the port of Kiel According to the police report, the officials found on Saturday that there was a 33-year-old man from North Macedonia on the MSC Euribia cruise ship who had been sentenced to prison in Germany for drug possession.

Shortly thereafter, police officers on board another cruise ship, the Aida Nova, found a 55-year-old Turkish man who also had an outstanding prison sentence for drug possession. More than 550 days were left in prison for the 33-year-old, and more than 350 days for the 55-year-old. Both men were part of the ships’ crew, although it was initially unclear exactly where the crew members had boarded. However, it is known where they are currently: Both are serving their sentences in a correctional facility.

Cruise ship crew members arrested: Details of the background are not known

Those arrested were both crew members. It was initially not known in which area the two men worked before their arrest. On cruise ships there are usually jobs in gastronomy, wellness, technology or entertainment. Accordingly, fitness trainers, musicians, masseurs, technicians, craftsmen, hairdressers, waiters or cooks are in demand. Earning potential varies greatly depending on qualifications, but is estimated to range from around €20,000 per year for photographers to around €99,000 for naval architects. Normal German labor law does not usually apply on the ships, but often does special maritime labor law.