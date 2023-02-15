The turkish novel is about to reveal new secrets. Therefore, we leave you a guide so that you do not miss any detail.

The Turkish novelbitter land” has been captivating viewers of Spain for its scenes and continuous revelations. The production, which began with the story of Züleyha (Hilal Altinbilek) and Yilmaz, took a turn for some time after they arrived at Çukurova’s farm in Adana. More characters appeared to complement the story.

Advance of “Bitter Earth” from February 13 to 17

This week, we have been seeing how Betül elaborates a revenge plan against all those who hurt him. Also, let’s remember that the woman stole money from Sermin and that she has Züleyha and Çolak in her sights.

In the same way, for these days in the plot, Abdülkadir enters the jail and Vahap, his brother, will ask Hakan for help to get him out of there. Meanwhile, he will have to protect himself a lot from him during his stay, since he is the inmate with the worst reputation in the place.

If you want to know how this story continues, you can’t miss this popular Turkish production.

What time is “Tierra amarga” broadcast on Antena 3?

The new episodes of “Tierra amarga” (“Bir Zamanlar Çukurova”) will be broadcast on Antena 3, from Monday to Friday, in the afternoon.

According to the channel’s website, the Turkish novel will be broadcast in Spain at the following times:

Wednesday February 15: 5.45 pm to 7.00 pm

Thursday February 16: 5.45 pm to 7.00 pm

Friday February 17: 5.45 pm to 7.00 pm

Where to watch “Bitter Earth” by streaming?

If you don’t want to miss any details of the new episodes of “Bitter Land”, you can also follow them via streaming. To do this, you must subscribe to the ATRESplayer Premium platform.

“Bitter Earth”: cast