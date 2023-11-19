Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today’s episode, November 19th

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara will be broadcast, the drama broadcast during the week with great success with the public. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Sunday starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let’s see the previews and the plot of tonight’s episodes.

Previews: plot

New twists. Demir reveals to Zuleyha that he gave Umit a ride, but the truth behind this story is still shrouded in mystery. What’s really going on? Meanwhile, Sevda and Demir will suspect that the hospital director has decided to set a trap for them. Saniye, however, will prevent Gaffur from returning home. For this reason, the former master builder will decide to take a bath inside the Mujgan estate. The latter will be very angry when she discovers that Gaffur has used the bathtub in her home. For this reason, Mujgan will decide to warn Zuleyha, accusing her of not knowing how to keep an eye on her servants.

According to tonight’s previews of Bitter Earth, Umit and Fikret are organizing a revenge plan against Demir. Their plan involves sending a compromising photo to the Yaman house. What will happen when Zuleyha and Demir receive the photo? Meanwhile, Demir chases Gaffur from the estate, forcing him to seek shelter in the employee shack. But even there, Rasit and Saniye will force him to leave. Gaffur’s situation becomes increasingly complicated.

The real surprise, however, comes when Sevda opens a letter and finds compromising photos of Demir and Zuleyha. She then decides to confront Umit, asking her to put an end to their affair. But Umit will reveal a shocking secret to Sevda: she is her daughter, abandoned at her birth. Will it be the truth?

Bitter Earth: the cast

We have seen the plot of today’s episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun

Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya

Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman

Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman

Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli

Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu

Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli

İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara

Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın

Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın

Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın

Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci

Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu

Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman

Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan

İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan

Polen Emre: Fadik

Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya

Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu

Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman

Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden

Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden

Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin

Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Sunday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.