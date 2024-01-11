Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today's episode, January 11th

This evening, Thursday 11 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara will be broadcast, the drama broadcast during the week with great success with the public. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Sunday starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let's see the previews and the plot of tonight's episodes.

Previews: plot

There is no further news of Fekeli and Lutfiye has the feeling that something serious may have happened to him. Zuleyha attends the dinner of the newly founded Chamber of Exporters where the mayor and Hakan are also present. Betul is not invited and Abdulkadir advises her to be more cunning than her if she aims to become Cukurova's new lady. Meanwhile, Gaffur and Rasit find Fekeli's body inside her car and the news shocks everyone. At the hospital, Aykut confirms to Lutfiye that Fekeli died due to a heart attack. Meanwhile, Zuleyha goes to the prosecutor's office and discovers that Fikret, returning from Syria, has proven that Demir has never been in the country… but he was arrested for attacking the prosecutor. Finally Hakan convinces the prosecutor to release Fikret from prison, who, once free, learns the news of his uncle's death.

Fekeli is dead and all of Cukurova mourns him. Both Lutfiye and Zuleyha, however, have doubts about the circumstances in which Fekeli died. Zuelyha also confides in Lutfiye that Fekeli never went to Ankara, as everyone knew. Fikret arrives at Villa Yaman preparing for Fekeli's wake and has a conversation with Zuleyha in which it becomes clear that Demir has not taken refuge in Syria. When all the guests have left Villa Yaman, Hakan arrives. The man offers his condolences to Zuleyha and, during a conversation, Zuleyha shares with Hakan her doubts about Fekeli's death.

Bitter Earth: the cast

We have seen the plot of today's episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun

Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya

Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman

Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman

Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli

Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu

Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli

İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara

Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın

Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın

Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın

Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci

Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu

Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman

Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan

İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan

Polen Emre: Fadik

Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya

Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu

Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman

Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden

Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden

Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin

Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Sunday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.