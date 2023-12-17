Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today's episode, December 17th

This evening, Sunday 17 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara will be broadcast, the drama broadcast during the week with great success with the public. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Sunday starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let's see the previews and the plot of tonight's episodes.

Previews: plot

The commander goes to Villa Yaman, but when he asks to speak to Sevda, Demir tells him that she has gone to Istanbul. Saniye and Gaffur witness Cumali's outbursts of affection towards Uzum and fear losing their little girl. Zuleyha, having learned of what happened to Cetin, asks Demir to go and find him and offer him her help.

After Mujgan's death, Fikret no longer intends to continue the war with Demir and, during a meeting, the two seal the final peace. Furthermore, Demir tells Fikret that Cetin has been arrested for running over and killing Erkan Gumusoglu. Meanwhile Fekeli finds a financial agreement with the lawyer of Mujdat, Mujgan's brother to secure custody of Kerem Ali. Once the matter is settled, he pleads guilty for the accident that caused the death of Erkan Gumusoglu and is arrested in Cetin's place. Finally Umit shows up at the Yaman villa and threatens to accuse Demir of Sevda's murder if he does not host her until the birth of her baby. Even though Demir finds himself with his back against the wall, Zuleyha is not willing to accept the situation and leaves.

Umit decides to move into the Yaman villa. Demir is forced to let her stay, as Umit threatens to tell the police that he was the one who killed Sevda. Furthermore, Umit forces Demir to sign a declaration in which he recognizes the child he is expecting as his, and undertakes to take care of him. Betul and Sermin propose to host Umit with them… but they don't do it out of solidarity with Zuleyha… Demir asks the guards to never let Umit come close to the villa. Shortly afterwards, he goes to the company accompanied by Betul. There, he calls a meeting attended by all the employees. After announcing that he will spend less time at the office to be close to his family, he appoints Betul as manager of the company in his absence.

Bitter Earth: the cast

We have seen the plot of today's episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun

Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya

Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman

Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman

Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli

Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu

Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli

İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara

Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın

Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın

Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın

Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci

Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu

Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman

Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan

İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan

Polen Emre: Fadik

Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya

Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu

Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman

Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden

Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden

Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin

Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Sunday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.