Bitter Earth: previews and the plot of the episode of November 5, 2023 in prime time on Canale 5

Terra amara is the drama broadcast on Canale 5 with great success with the public. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Sunday starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let’s see the previews and the plot of tonight’s episodes.

Previews: plot

Zuleyha, fresh from the accident she had following the meeting with Fikret, lies to Demir about the real dynamics of the same, sharing with Sevda the fear that Demir may soon discover that Fikret is the person who is persecuting him. Demir announces to Zuleyha that he has a surprise for her. Fikret is forced to confess to Mujgan that he is Adnan Yaman’s illegitimate son. Sevda would like Zuleyha and Demir to sleep in the same bedroom again since they say they are in love with each other.

An article appears in the newspaper showing Demir and Zuleyha more united than ever, determined to develop not only their company, but also the entire Cukurova. This surprises both Fikret and Umit, who, for different reasons, hoped that the two would divorce. On the contrary, the Yaman have strengthened their relationship and Zuleyha is truly in love with Demir, who meets in secret with Umit to end their relationship. The man, however, is discovered by Sevda and leaves the matter pending.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm every Sunday. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Play.