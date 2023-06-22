The Colombia Women’s National Team tied with Panama 1-1, in a match played in Cali, before facing the Australia-New Zealand World Cup 2023, which will be held from July 20 to August 20.

It was the second match between the two teams in recent days, as they met last Saturday at the Rommel Fernández stadium in Panama City, a game in which the Colombians came out on top 0-2, with goals from Catalina Usme and Daniela Montoya.

(This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm) (Dani Alves breaks his silence and causes outrage by pointing to a rape whistleblower)

calmly

Last night, in the first half, the Panamanians did not demand their rival, who played loose, calmly and with the idea of ​​looking for her best form to face the tough World Cup challenge.

First of all, the technician Nelson Abbey, left the great Colombian figure in the bank, Linda Caicedo, who plays in the Real Madrid. He had the luxury of sitting her down. The same thing happened with Leicy Santos.



Usme, again, scored a goal. He went 17 minutes into the initial part, after a great collective play between Diana Ospina and Mayra Ramirez. It was the 50th goal for the Colombian with the National Team shirt.

After going ahead, Colombia took things more calmly, but they were confident. Panama was not a strong rival and that helped the DT to look at the behavior of their players.

The first part ended with dominance of the premises, in which, in addition to Usme, Daniela Montoya stood out and in which the goalkeeper, catalina perez he had no demands.

The second part did not start well for the locals. At six minutes, Karla Riley marked the tie and that forced Colombia to replant. At 10 minutes, Caicedo went to the pitch for Daniela Caracas.

Usme missed a penalty at minute 16, a shot deflected by the goalkeeper, Yenith Bailey, who was the figure of the match.

With 1-1, Colombia leaves for the World Cup. The next friendly game, on July 14 against Ireland in Brisbane, Australia.

(Shakira gives the ‘final blow’ to Gerard Piqué: decision leaves him bad in front of his children)=

Sports