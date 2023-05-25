The match between the African champions and the European vice-champions ends in a draw, but it is Senegal who bite their hands for another performance of little substance. The challenge with Israel already had the flavor of a last resort for both, but the 1-1 final decided in the second half still leaves a timid hope in the last 90′ scheduled for Saturday. The 24 attempts collected by the Africans, among which Samba Diallo stood out again today, say a lot about a one-way challenge, in which the Israelis have reaped more than they sowed.

lots of smoke, little roast

—

Between two teams forced to score, the one who believes in it the most seems to be Senegal. At least Daf’s boys run and sacrifice themselves, unlike an Israel that immediately gives up the initiative to hole up in their own half. The few sharp ones from the Israelis were sent by the talented Abed, but the PSV full-back appeared only in flashes (like in the 23rd minute) and could do very little by himself against the rocky opposing defence. On the other hand, the reigning African champions take the first quarter of an hour to measure up to their rival, after which they start grinding play and chances with Diallo, Souleymane, Demba and Faye. Only in the first 45′, the Senegalese build four clear goals, with Tzarfati providential in two circumstances. Haim decides to run for cover by changing three pawns before the hour of play and, aided by a pinch of good luck, reaps the rewards in the 58th minute: a low cross from the new substitute Ibrahim and an own goal from Babacar Ndiaye. A bolt from the blue for Senegal, which however does not give up. Daf’s move is the introduction of another striker, Diouf, but they only increase the waste in front of the opponent’s goal. Luckily, Pape Demba took care of breaking the taboo in the 79th minute, thanks to a precise header from the center of the box following a Gning cross. At that point, Senegal also tries to win by demonstrating an amazing athletic stamina, but Tzarfati is not surprised and gives him a generous point. Destiny, for both, will be decided in the last 90′.