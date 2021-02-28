A.The hoped-for spring awakening in Mainz came to nothing on Sunday afternoon. After many encouraging, successful games against higher ranked teams, this time it was a 0: 1 defeat against table thirteenth FC Augsburg. The longed-for jump to a non-relegation place did not materialize contrary to the Rheinhessen expectations. The FCA earned the victory thanks to a concentrated own performance and a serious mistake by the Mainz goalkeeper Zentner, who initiated the goal of the day by Hahn (25th).

This duel matched the course: the green-brown winter field of Mainz. No space for the well-tended flat pass. With one exception: When the Mainz central defender Niakhaté, who was dressed in red and white, relaxed the ball back to his goalkeeper Zentner, he suffered from a color weakness for a moment and suffered a blackout when he played the Niederlechner, who was all in green, loosely but precisely. He was grateful for so much unexpected collegiality, saw his comrade Hahn who had run along with him, and he only had to push the ball into the empty Mainz goal.

The 1-0 for the Bavarian Swabians was typical for this controversy that gave chance to chance, in which long, wide, high, rather aimless balls were chosen as stylistic devices on both sides. Augsburg used the happy moment. After the break, the FCA game seemed a bit more determined, which was proven by two chances that were not consistently used for Niederlechner (50th / 52nd). Hahn hit the post shortly before the end (85th) like Onisiwo on the other side (87th).