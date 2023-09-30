Gattuso’s adventure on the OM bench began with a defeat. The young Akliouche was decisive

Alessandro Grandesso – paris

Of course, the result is not the one hoped for, but the Gattuso effect is already there. A clearly visible and effective electroshock for Marseille shaken by Marcelino’s escape, after threats from the ultras, but regenerated at least in spirit by the Italian. Maybe the desired victory didn’t arrive, but compared to the last match, lost passively 4-0 at PSG, it’s a completely different story. Although in the end Monaco prevailed, led by the 21-year-old Akliouche, with a brace and an assist for Balogun, nullifying the double advantage scored by Ndiaye and Gigot. The first, after just 31 seconds of play.

precepts — In fact, the start was overwhelming for Marseille who scored with the first attack according to the precepts evoked by Gattuso at the presentation: with aggression, construction from below and the desire to bring the danger into the opponent’s area, all in a 4-3 version -3. No sooner said than done, and with an action developed on the left, with contributions from Correa and Veretout, Aubameyang serves inside for Ndiaye who places inside, with a bit of luck. If the idea was also to reject negativity, as announced by the Italian before the kick-off, Marseille also put it into practice to react like Akliouche, ruthless in finding the corner on the developments of a throw-in (8′). See also Salma Paralluelo, the surprise footballer of the Spanish team

barrels — Gattuso’s team has the merit of staying the course, applying pressing that can still be perfected, and moving forward again with Gigot, picked out from the right by Ndiaye (18′). But Monaco, a balanced team without complexes, regained the equalizer with Balogun who went for a shot from the right, caught by a through ball from the effective Akliouche (23′). In short, it is a match of continuous blows, between actions that follow one another and are also resumed in the second half, immediately marked by the phenomenon Akliouche who scores the brace on his debut as a starter, with a volley from the left, with the fourth touch from the goal kick of the goalkeeper. Gattuso’s band tries exhaustedly until the end, but the equalizer doesn’t arrive. PSG instead settled for a goalless draw at last place Clermont.