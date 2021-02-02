Several locations are facing the end: The perfumery chain Douglas plans to close almost every fifth branch in Europe. North Rhine-Westphalia is also badly affected.

Düsseldorf – For around 600 employees of the Douglas perfumery chain, it should soon be over. The company announced that almost every seventh branch in Germany will be eliminated. Employees are likely to lose their jobs. Some employees are also affected in the most populous federal state. Around 20 Douglas branches are to close in NRW*, reported owl24.de on Tuesday. You can read which cities are particularly affected and what Corona has to do with this measure from our colleagues from Bielefeld *. (*owl24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.)