Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz

The situation around the embattled town of Bakhmut is still unclear. Moscow is now reporting that an attack was repelled. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 12, 8:20 p.m: The Russian Senate has passed a controversial law allowing electronic conscription into the military. The new system is “more practical,” emphasized Senate President Valentina Matviyenko on Wednesday. Senators passed the bill by 163 votes in favor and one against.

Accordingly, recruits will in future be prohibited from leaving the country as soon as they have received the call-up order electronically. Previously, this had to be delivered personally. So far, many Russians have escaped conscription because they remained unreachable or left the country. Critics point out that the new law will make it much easier to call up soldiers for deployment in Ukraine.

Bitter battle for Bachmut: Wagner group wants to have conquered more parts

Update from April 12, 5:00 p.m.: In the battle for Bakhmut, the Ukrainian armed forces say they wounded or killed 19 fighters from the Russian Wagner mercenary group. This is reported by the State Border Guard of Ukraine. About two dozen mercenaries tried to approach Ukrainian positions during the Ukraine war – and were targeted by the defenders. Some of the Wagner fighters managed to flee. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Ukraine War: Wagner mercenaries claim to have conquered more parts of Bakhmut

Update from April 12, 3:55 p.m.: During the fierce battle for the strategically important small town of Bachmut, the Wagner group of mercenaries claims to have conquered three more blocks. This emerges from a report by the Russian Ministry of Defense. In addition, Moscow declared that Ukrainian attackers had been pushed back.

Both “enemy reserves that tried to invade Bakhmut from the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka” and “units of the 28th merchandized brigade” were defeated, it said. So far, however, these claims could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian fighters in the Bakhmut region. (Archive photo) © Sergey Shestak/AFP

Update from April 12, 1:44 p.m: “First of all, we live in a world of fakes”: With these words, the Kremlin has now questioned the authenticity of the video on the alleged beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. These are “appalling images,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov continued on Wednesday (April 12). The clip appeared on social networks during the night.

War in Ukraine: Secret services doubt Ukrainian counter-offensive

Update from April 12, 11:27 am: Russia is increasing its resources because it expects a Ukrainian counter-offensive towards Melitopol. In the Zaporizhia region, the military have completed three lines of defense over the past few weeks, covering a distance of around 120 kilometers. British secret services are now coming to this conclusion.

The Russian defense lines have the potential to pose enormous hurdles for Ukraine, according to the latest short report by the Ministry of Defense in London. However, they could only prove effective if they were also adequately provided with troops and ammunition. It is unclear whether this is currently possible for the responsible unit.

War in Ukraine: Russia announces test of new type of intercontinental ballistic missile

Update from April 12, 9:58 am: According to Russia, it has tested a new type of missile in the border area with Kazakhstan. The Defense Ministry in Moscow did not provide details on the type of missile used, but said the purpose of the exercise was “to test advanced combat equipment for ICBMs”.

In February, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin announced that a new type of ICBM would be stationed later this year. US media had previously reported that a test with such a rocket had recently failed.

Ukraine war: Leaked US secret documents attract international attention

First report from April 12th: Kiev – The reports of an imminent Ukrainian counter-offensive continue. However, doubts are now growing about the “Ukraine leaks”. One of the alleged US intelligence documents warns that there are “persistent Ukrainian backlogs” in the training of soldiers and in the supply of ammunition. In addition, the Russian troops are powerful.

War in Ukraine: Secret services doubt successful counter-offensive against

The US intelligence services expressed the Washington Post according to the paper doubts about the success of a possible counter-offensive by Ukraine. According to one of the secret US documents, it could only achieve “limited territorial gains”.

Another document seen by the AFP news agency, the authenticity of which could not initially be confirmed, lists in detail the apparently poor state of the Ukrainian air defense system. 89 percent of Ukraine’s medium- and long-range air defenses consist of old Soviet systems – for which soon there will not be enough missiles left.

Ukraine War: Prigozhin reports success in Battle of Bakhmut

Meanwhile, the Wagner group of mercenaries claims to have gained more ground in Bachmut. Most of the city, “that’s more than 80 percent, is under our control,” its boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published by a Russian military blogger. The information cannot be verified independently. Ukraine repeatedly declares that it will ward off Russian attacks on Bakhmut.

Ukraine war: Putin spokesman Peskov downplays fears about mobilization

In Russia, men can be drafted into combat much more easily than before. The convocation notices no longer have to be handed over in person, but can be sent electronically via a state service portal, the deputies of the State Duma decided.

The pending third and final reading and a signature from Kremlin chief Putin are considered a formality. A conscript is then registered electronically and can no longer leave the country until he is presented to the conscription office. Observers feared that the new method would prepare a new mobilization for war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected this. (AFP/dpa/frs/nak)