Tragedy in Lecce, 23-year-old boy dies a month after being bitten by a poisonous spider

A boy died after being stung by a violin spider in Lecce. He passed away at the hospital in Bari where he had been hospitalized, Joseph Russo23 years old from Collepasso in the province of Lecce.

The boy had been hospitalized initially at the hospital in Tricasein recent days, due to a fever and other symptoms attributable to the spider bite. Then he was transferred to the hospital in the capital of the Apulian region, where he died in the last hours due to complications. Investigations are underway.