Chikungunya: the virus transmitted by the tiger mosquito is circulating in Italy. As many as 5 officially confirmed cases

A dramatic event has struck Spinea, in the province of Venice: a 70-year-old woman died after being bitten by a tiger mosquito. The woman had been admitted to the All’Angelo hospital in Mestre with suspicious symptoms that raised fears of contagion from Chikungunyathe virus transmitted by the insect.

The victim had shown the first symptoms, including high fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting and severe arthralgia, immediately after returning from a trip abroad. However, tests carried out in hospital have not yet clarified whether the infection occurred during the stay outside Italy.

According to the latest bulletin of theNational Institute of Healthfrom January 1 to July 11, 2024, the national surveillance system recorded five confirmed cases of Chikungunya. All associated with foreign travel and without any deaths. The Spinea case represents an exceptional and worrying event, which has prompted health authorities to take immediate measures to prevent a possible outbreak.

To contain the risk of spreading the virus, Ulss 3 Serenissima has started adulticide and larvicide interventions in a large area of ​​Spinea. The disinfestation operations, which will take place from Tuesday 30 July to Thursday 1 August, will involve various areas of the city. With a press release on social media, the Municipality of Spinea informed citizens of the Chikungunya case, reiterating the importance of pest control measures.

The Spinea tragedy is part of a broader context of health alert. Between July 18 and 24, 2024, the Istituto Superiore della Sanità confirmed seven new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total to 13 since the beginning of May.

Chikungunya Symptoms and Remedies

The disease often causes headache and may manifest as a maculopapular rash on the trunk, limbs, and sometimes the face. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting may occur, although they are less common. A general feeling of tiredness and weakness may persist even after other symptoms have subsided. In some cases, conjunctivitis, which is inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye, may develop.

Chikungunya symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks, but in some cases joint pain can persist for months or years, significantly reducing the quality of life of patients. Diagnosis is based on a combination of clinical symptoms and confirmation by laboratory tests. There is no specific treatment for the virus. Management of the disease is mainly symptomatic, including rest, fluid intake, and the use of analgesics and antipyretics to relieve symptoms.

