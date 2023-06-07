The Japan Independent Games Aggregate (JIG) announced that among the sponsors of the BitSummit Let’s Go!! there will be too Sony Interactive Entertainment, Nintendo And cygames. The three companies will thus join a Digital Devolver And Shueisha Gamespreviously unveiled as a sponsor of the event dedicated to Japanese independent developers.

The event will be held in Kyoto from 14 to 16 July, and it will be possible to visit it live and follow it in live streaming. Live will be available only on 15 and 16 July starting at 03:00 (Italian time)and it will also be possible to follow it in English via YouTube, Twitch And TikTok.

At the moment we still don’t know what will be announced during the BitSummit Let’s Go!!we just have to wait a little over a month to find out all the news that awaits us.

Source: JIG