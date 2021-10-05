It’s official: Bitpanda and Fabrick have signed a partnership that allows banks and fintechs to expand their offer with an investment service in digital assets. The collaboration makes Bitpanda’s offer, Europe’s leading investment platform and first Austrian unicorn, available in white label for the first time. Banks, fintechs and digital platforms can easily integrate it by giving their customers access to a portfolio of over 170 digital assets such as bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, fractional shares, ETFs and precious metals, as well as custody and wallet services.

It should be emphasized that Bitpanda in less than 6 months from its launch in Italy confirms the interest of the general public in the world of investments, in particular through digital platforms; Fabrick is the first company to offer the Bitpanda solution in white label by integrating reality into its open finance ecosystem as a producer.

“Bitpanda – explains Orlando Merone, Country Manager Bitpanda Italy – has successfully allowed people to invest in cryptocurrencies, fractional shares without commissions, ETFs and precious metals through its investment platform used by more than 3 million users across Europe. We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Fabrick, which accelerates the digital transformation of the Italian banking ecosystem, allowing both established and innovative players to offer their customers investment in digital assets, as well as custody services. and wallet “.