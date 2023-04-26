Tragic head-on collision between two cars in Bitonto: four young people dead and two seriously injured

Tragedy a bitonto. Four dead young and two seriously injured: this is the balance of the accident that occurred in the late evening of April 25, at around 11 pm, on the provincial road 231 between Modugno and Bitontonear Bari. Two boys and two girls, between 17 and 27 years oldaboard a gray Opel Corsa, died instantly, while the two injured, a boy and a girl, were aboard a gray Renault Scenic.

The dynamics of the accident are still to be defined, but from the first reconstructions it seems that the two cars are together collide head-on, in fact it is not clear which of the two proceeded in the direction of Bari and which in the direction of Bitonto. On the spot were attended by i firefighters, who extracted the bodies from the sheets, the carabinieri of the Modugno command, who took action to manage the road system, and the agents of the Bitonto police station, who are now proceeding with the investigations.

Ambulances transported the boy driving the Scenic to the Bari Polyclinic, while the girl, with multiple fractures, was transported to the Di Venere hospital in Bari-Carbonara. Heartbreaking scenes at the scene of the accident, where some relatives of the victims have come.

